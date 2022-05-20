BUTTE — The Dillon Beavers tennis team is sending a player to state in every bracket thanks to a strong performance in the Southwest A Divisional tournament this week.
John Bramlett and Marcus Sandall teamed up to win the boys doubles title, Kyle Hawley was the boys singles runner-up, Rachel Fluckiger and Eden Kindberg were the girls doubles runners-up and Alanah Rose placed fourth in the girls singles tournament.
As a team the Dillon boys shard the Southwest A championship with Corvallis while the girls placed third in a tightly contested team race. The Corvallis girls won with 49 points, Hamilton had 45 and Dillon scored 42.
The Beavers will take each player who placed in the top four to state.
"We're not taking a huge number of people to state, but we're taking quality people," Dillon head coach Jeff Koslosky said. "And I think our division will fare really well at the state tournament. We played most of the teams in the A division, and I think we stack up pretty well against them."
Bramlett and Sandall finished in Hamilton what they started in Butte.
The Beavers duo, the No. 3 seed in the bracket, advanced to the title match by winning in straight sets in the first two rounds and then in three sets to beat Nik Talia and Luke Sangster of Corvallis in the semifinals.
The finals against top-seeded Andy Purcell and Colin Hanley of Hamilton began on Thursday evening at Butte's Stodden Park, but the match was called after two sets due to weather and darkness.
Though the tournament was hosted by Butte Central, the tournament was moved after Thursday so the final six matches could be played indoors at Hamilton's Canyons Athletic Club on Friday morning.
"It was truly an exciting match," Koslosky said.
The break in action and change of venues didn't affect the level of play in the third and deciding set, according to the Dillon coach.
"It can break momentum, (but) in this case both teams came out firing on all cylinders," Koslosky said. "So it was an excellent match from beginning to end."
Dillon's girls doubles team Kindberg and Fluckiger entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and didn't lose a set until meeting No. 2 seed Madison Henry and Hailey Anderson in the finals.
Like the boys, the Beavers girls lost in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. It was the third time they had played that Corvallis duo this season, and had also beat them at state last year.
"It's a great little rivalry we have going on," Koslosky said. "I think both teams have built quality programs over the years and it's great to see them basically blossom like this at a tournament."
Hawley also saw his tournament run come to an end in a close match, though his went only two sets. He lost to top-seeded Ryan Hutchison of Corvallis 6-3, 7-6(7-3).
"He had a very good match, a really good tournament," Koslosky said. "As a senior player he has a real good four years. We watched him grow and he's turned out to be an excellent player."
Rose, the four-seed, lost to eventual-champion Eliana Foss of Hamilton and was placed in the consolation semifinals, where she beat Hamilton's Janessa Chaplin.
She then lost to Gracie Hawkes, also of Hamilton, in two tight sets — 7-6(7-2), 7-6. Rose played three of the four Hamilton girls singles players during her tournament run.
"Making it to state was one of her goals," Koslosky said. "She was seeded top-four and we felt she belonged there. It shook out about the way we thought it should.
"Alanah's a great player, she's worked really hard for us and it's been super great to coach her."
The State A tennis tournament takes place on May 26-27 at Park High School in Bozeman.
