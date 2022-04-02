ANACONDA — Dillon swept all 10 official contests in Anaconda on Saturday, and the Class B Copperheads showed fight across matches against the Class A Beavers and the Class C Simms Tigers.
Dillon senior Emma Mitchell eked out a tiebreak victory over Anaconda senior Keilana Clark in the No. 1 girls singles match. Mitchell led the final round 7-1 before Clark reeled off her own 7-1 run to tie the winner-take-all set at 8-all.
Mitchell earned game point and then drove a forehand winner across the net, hitting blue paint near the left sideline to seal the victory.
Dillon coach Jeff Koslosky said the tight match was a good opener for Mitchell, who missed the Beavers' first two meets.
“It was a good opponent for her that kept getting that ball back time after time, so it was good for her to see that,” Koslosky said.
Mitchell struggled with errors in a 6-3 opening-set loss, and later in the tiebreaker.
“That was Emma’s first match of the year, so she’s probably a little rusty,” Koslosky said. “I thought she showed some maturity in being able to bring it back in, hold it together and end up on top.”
Clark saw her narrow loss as a sign that she's progressing.
“I think I’ve played the best I’ve ever played," she said. “I worked a lot during the summer and taking that entire first set and then losing the tiebreaker by only two was really awesome and really reaffirming that I did work really hard.”
Down 7-1 in the tiebreaker, Clark wasn't ready to give up.
“I think I was like, ‘I don’t want to lose this badly,’ and I just stepped it up,” Clark said. “I stepped off for a second and cleared my head and came back.”
Mitchell tied the first set 3-3 and led 30-0 before three straight errors handed Clark game point. The senior Beaver momentarily hung her head in defeat before changing sides. Clark then won 60-15 to go up 5-3 on her way to three straight games, and the set.
"I realized that if I kept (forcing Mitchell into errors), I could push it further," Clark said.
Anaconda coach Spencer Fehr said the Copperheads understand the importance of making their opponents work. The longer they keep the ball in play, the more likely it is the other player makes a mistake.
"If they’re standing on the left side, aim for the right side, and they’re going to have to hit a running recovery shot, which is a low percentage shot," Fehr said.
“(Clark) was playing really smart tennis.”
Mitchell let her frustrations show following errant shots. Her racket would meet the toe of her shoe and sometimes even the ground. Koslosky said that controlling her emotions is something Mitchell is working on.
"She's an intense young lady, and when she channels that intensity it helps her game," Koslosky said.
Clark said she was over reliant on her backhand last season, and wants to be a more balanced attacker this year. Both her and her coach think she demonstrated that today.
“She was doing a lot of really good things with it,” Fehr said. “When she was winning she was sticking with that aggressive forehand.
“We just have to find the right spot where she’s able to maintain a nice consistent forehand every single time.”
In an exhibition doubles match that also required a tiebreaker, the Anaconda duo of Farahbeth Barrington and Samantha Staley defeated Dillon's Jessica Harrison and Arahlee Hauck 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
Immediately after the Copperheads won Barrington looked to her left, through the chain link fence, at the dozen or so teammates who had gathered to watch the deciding round.
"We did it," she said to them through a smile.
The senior's second match was a breakthrough.
“I’ve never won a tennis match before, so it was my first time,” Barrington said.
Up 9-8 with the ball in her hand and her feet behind the baseline, Barrington knew a lot was riding on her first touch.
“Tiebreaker rounds are just really stressful, especially for me,” Barrington said. “And since I was the one serving that last point, I was just really relieved that it was over and that we had won.”
As Barrington and Staley's match was ending, Copperheads senior Will Griffis was in the middle if his No. 1 singles bout against Simms' Ernest Puig Pons.
After splitting the first two games of the opening set, Puig Pons won the next two before a marathon fifth game.
With serve in hand, Griffis took a 30-0 lead before a double fault gave Puig Pons his first points. The Simms sophomore from Barcelona, Spain, won the next two points to hold a 40-30 lead. Then, deuce. The first of six. Each player held advantage three times before Puig Pons ended it to take a 4-1 lead in the set that he'd win 6-1.
Griffis won the first game of set two, but dropped the next three, creating a deficit he wasn't quiet able to erase. Griffis rallied to within one game at 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 as he dropped the match 1-6, 4-6.
Griffis said he played better in the second set because he "slowed down a little bit, started thinking a little bit more."
Like Clark, Griffis looked for ways to gain small advantages throughout each point to increase his odds of winning. Puig Pons repeatedly demonstrated a low, strong forehand, so Griffis made it a point to stay away from that side.
“If I could reliably hit it on his backhand side, I’d be able to maybe force him to hit it out, or just get an easier shot to win the game,” Griffis said.
With a couple aces and a few more errant returns from Puig Pons, Griffis' serve proved to be a valuable asset at times.
“In the past I’ve had a lot of trouble with hitting my serves in, and I’d like to think I’ve gotten a lot better with those, so I’m pretty proud of that," he said.
Wind and snow caused an approximately 35-minute suspension of play during the afternoon. Players and spectators retreated to the cover of team buses and parked cars as they waited out the weather. Once both head coaches determined the courts were dry and safe, play resumed.
“It’s always windy here," Clark said. "For the most part I’ve learned how to work with it and know how to adjust.”
The afternoon meet against Simms was snowed out before matches could finish.
Dillon plays Butte Central and Hardin at Livingston at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Anaconda plays at Mission at 1 p.m., also on Tuesday.
