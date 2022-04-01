BUTTE — After a down year in terms of numbers, but not necessarily performance, the Copperheads are on the cusp of a breakout.
“We should win a lot more matches, we should give other teams a lot more competition," Anaconda tennis coach Spencer Fehr said. "I think the kids know that and I think they’re excited. They’re seeing a lot of personal growth and they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m excited to actually get going and play.’”
The Copperheads have a decent mix of depth and balance this year with 10 boys and five girls, including three upperclassman on each side.
Canyon Hurley and Liamm Villasenor return as Anaconda's top two singles players and the Copperheads' state-qualifying doubles pair from 2021.
Hurley, a junior, will slot into the top singles spot to start the season with Villasenor, a senior, one spot below.
Together, though, is when they're at their best, combining their skills to make a formidable duo.
“Those two on their own, they’re not necessarily dominant, but when you put them together they work really well," Fehr said.
The coach said Hurley is "a monster" at the net where he's able to be aggressive and end points. Villasenor plays well on the baseline and has a solid serve.
"We kind of figure out ways we can both maximize those aspects of us," Villasenor said.
Hurley said their familiarity with each other allows for productive communication during competition.
“We usually talk during the match, between points, on what we need to do, because we learn what other players are doing," Hurley said.
It's not a guarantee that Hurley and Villasenor will play alongside each other all season, but their experience together gives them a rapport that new doubles partners don't get right away.
“We both know each other, and we both have that chemistry locked. So switching partners is a little difficult when you’re used to your partner, knowing what he’s able to do," Villasenor said.
Fehr said he will mix and match partners throughout the season until combinations that work best for the team are found. If the Copperheads are going to make noise in the postseason, it's likely going to happen in the doubles brackets.
“We’re going to try and optimize lineups for those who have a chance to win matches and progress to state," Fehr said.
Senior boy Will Griffis and senior girls Farahbeth Barrington and Keilana Clark have all shown significant improvement since last season.
From the middle of 2021, Griffis raised his game and presented more of a challenge against more experienced players.
“He really blossomed. He was playing with seniors and he was starting to pick them apart," Fehr said. "He has really come along.”
This year, as the boys' No. 3, Griffis should get over the hump and turn some of those close matches into wins.
Barrington has shown a lot of growth over the first three weeks of practice and could partner with Clark to form an experienced duo with a chance in the postseason.
Sophomore Kiera Scocilich has potential as one half of a doubles pairing, but Fehr said her partner is to be determined. A lot can happen between now and the end of season, according to Fehr.
“Right at the beginning of the season, the main focus for most of the kids is skills," Fehr said. "If you can’t hit the ball and hit it in, you’re not going to be winning.”
When the pandemic shut down their season just a week into spring practice, the Copperheads boasted a 30-player roster split down the middle between girls and boys.
"(Thirty players) is huge for Class B, that's massive," Fehr said. "And then COVID hit."
The break in action halted any steam Anaconda tennis was picking up and left the Copperheads with a roster less than half the size in 2021. Numbers ticked up slightly this year, to 10 boys and five girls.
More success stories as well as Fehr's offseason tennis camps could cultivate a stronger interest in tennis, which has historically been an afterthought in Anaconda.
“If you don’t have a tennis background in your family and they don’t bring you out, then there’s pretty much zero exposure," Fehr said.
Proximity and accessibility to courts makes it difficult to play as part of a school's PE program, and there isn't a nearby junior tennis program outside of what Fehr is able to do with his camps.
Those efforts are already paying dividends in the form of the roughly one-third of Anaconda's roster that participated.
"It's not a ton of time but it's still an extra two weeks of just focusing on those basic skills," Fehr said. "By the time they get to their first practice at high school, they already know how to play, they already know how to do scoring."
Hurley is the most notable success story thus far.
"He did the tennis camp twice, and then last season, a couple of weeks and he was winning matches playing No. 1 singles," Fehr said.
Hurley admitted that tennis wasn't exactly his first choice in middle school.
"I went to (Coach Fehr's) camp because my mom made me," Hurley said. "I always used to play Wii Tennis and I was really good at that, so I tried the real thing."
Whether Nintendo's virtual trainer gave him any applicable tennis ability and understanding, or just the confidence needed to give it a shot, Hurley found early success.
“I learned real quickly," he said. "The first camp I went to I was pretty good at forehands. And we worked on top spin trainers. It helped a lot.”
Fehr believes the best way to quickly develop players, teams and the local community, is to help people love the sport.
Sophomore Rylen Gaona found his first couple days of tennis practice to be a fun new experience.
“He went home and he was so pumped. He’s like, ‘Tennis, tennis, tennis,’ just because he enjoyed it so much," Fehr said. "So he’s been really focused on getting better now just because he loves it.”
Self-motivation will ultimately be what decides the future of these young tennis players.
Take Gaon and freshman Joseph Howell, for example. Fehr describes Howell an "athlete and he’s just a workhouse. He goes home and looks up YouTube videos. So he can work on it and be really good.
“They’re the ones putting all the work in. They’re the ones working their butts off and holding the racket and making those differences."
The Copperheads open their season at 10 a.m. Saturday versus Dillon at Washoe Park.
