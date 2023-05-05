MISSOULA — Unpredictability makes high school sports wildly entertaining for the fans and sometimes painfully nerve racking for athletes, coaches and parents.

Some sports are more conducive to upsets than others. Football, wrestling, track, swimming — in those sports the biggest, strongest and fastest generally prevail with few exceptions.

Sports like soccer, golf and baseball are less predictable. Then there's high school doubles, where teenage tennis players battle ebbs and flows and momentum can turn on a dime.

Last May, Loyola Sacred Heart's Carter Topp and Joe Kirschenmann were so close to a State B-C championship they could taste it. The sophomores played with exemplary poise and led Cut Bank seniors Dillon Gray and Eddie Dewart 5-2 in the third and deciding set.

Just one more game and the trophy was secured.

For the record, the Loyola duo did get one more game. But that was to force a tiebreaker, where Cut Bank's more-experienced tandem prevailed.

"It definitely hurt a little bit, because we beat that team at Best of the West (in Missoula) last year," Kirschenmann said. "It was still nice to get second and our team won overall, but it's definitely been with us since last year and we've been thinking about it.

"We're excited to hopefully redeem ourselves this year."

The State B-C tournament is less than three weeks away in Great Falls and the Topp-Kirschenmann duo is ready to make another run. They're undefeated this season and have shown what they're capable of in a close match, escaping with a win via tiebreaker in a battle against Class A Corvallis.

"They're feeling a little bit of the pressure I think from being the state championship team and that they're picked to win state," Loyola coach Patti Danforth said. "But they have been going like a house on fire. Really proud of them, really dedicated, still working hard. They're ready to go."

Montana high school tennis can be a tricky endeavor. Players have to adapt their strokes and footwork to cold, windy weather. Then when it comes to doubles, it's all about finding a happy medium between playing aggressive and playing under control.

"We've both grown a bit — just maturity in our game," Topp said. "Last year it was kind of sporadic and just trying to do too much. I feel like we've calmed down a bit, not trying to be overpowering but just beat the teams through our consistency.

"We play with Zen (Mottershead, head pro) out at the Peak, and he just says, 'Tap, tap, tap it in.' So that's our motto. Just don't do stupid things and we'll have a good chance at winning. It's a learning curve and we've managed it well after being a little too aggressive or a little lackadaisical early in the year."

Topp and Kirschenmann gained a small measure of revenge Friday morning when they beat a team from Cut Bank in convincing fashion in the annual Best of the West tourney at Fort Missoula. The fact they finished off their foe with rain coming down showed they're not going to let anything stand in their way this spring.

One of their strengths is chemistry. Danforth calls Topp "a super-hard worker, very dedicated," while Kirschenmann is "a little more laid-back and take it as it comes."

"But when Carter says something to Joe, he listens, and when Joe says something to Carter, Carter listens," Danforth said. "They're polar opposites of personalities, but when they get on that court they bond. It's amazing to watch.

"They understand when you play doubles, it's not about you, it's about helping your partner. They're peaking at the right time."

To get back to the State B-C doubles final, Kirschenmann and Topp must first win three matches at state. If last year is any indication, that won't be easy. The duo outlasted a Cut Bank team in a three-setter just to get into the semifinals before using the momentum to reach the title match.

If the Loyola duo does make it back to the finals, you get the feeling their 2022 experience could help them get over the hump. That and their vast experience playing matches in trying conditions.

"Our first tournament of our freshman year we played at Great Falls and it was windy and cold. It was kind of the same at state in Bozeman last year with the 50-mph winds and just gusting," Topp said.

"Being able to adapt to that is important. You can't really play your normal game. But we will have a good mindset going into it."