BILLINGS — Used to a partner to chat with on the court, Tess Cocotos uses the breaks during her matches for Livingston's tennis team to cordially chat someone up and give them a dose of her bubbly on-court personality.

In seasons' past, the person frequently on the receiving end of that chatter was her former partner in doubles with the Rangers, Debbie Chambers. Now that Chambers has graduated and Cocotos has shifted to a focus on singles for this season, that person is more often than not her opponent.

It's not exactly showing ruthlessness on the court, but Cocotos can't be faulted — she won a Class A girls tennis doubles title with Chambers last season and is working on filling the void left behind.

Her being almost too nice just gets in the way sometimes.

"She's just a very sweet, kind person, and sometimes you want her to be a little meaner," Livingston's coach, Kandy Chain, joked about Cocotos. "She's more into socializing on the court more than she probably should be.

"The confidence (in singles) is growing, but the more matches she plays, she sees different players, so hopefully she'll get it all wrapped up in the next two weeks (before state)."

With all of the good memories that Cocotos had with Chambers during the two seasons in which they were paired, it makes more sense why the junior often socializes mid-match — it worked.

The duo made state both years, finishing sixth in 2021 and winning it all in 2022 in satisfying fashion after beating Billings Central's pair of Loree Reck and Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton, a team that the Rangers' duo had lost to multiple times that year prior to state, in the title match.

Cocotos and Chambers remain close, with the latter often stopping by the former's matches to cheer her on whenever she gets a chance. But Cocotos remarked that she's still adjusting to her friend not being right there on the court with her, taking down teams from other schools together.

"I miss my partner, but it's OK. I do like singles stuff," Cocotos said. "I think we were a really good team because we had different things that the other lacked, which was really nice. ... She was definitely more aggressive than I was. She has more of a drive to win. I mean, I want to win, don't get me wrong, definitely. But she has more of a push-through-it thing than I do."

The aggression part is something that Cocotos is still tinkering with a singles player, along with learning and working on the many differences between playing on the court with two rather than one.

There's the obvious change that there is more court to cover when it's just one person instead of two, but as Chain noted, there are also plenty of strategical adjustments with it, too. For instance, she's been working with Cocotos on a variety of new tools, such as working in more drop shots — a more heavily-used type of shot in singles versus doubles — and trying to force opposing players into difficult returns from the corners of the court.

It hasn't been a perfect transition (Chain said that Cocotos' 2023 singles record hovered around .500 following the end of the two-day Billings Central Mayfair Invitational on Saturday), but Cocotos — a rare tennis-only athlete at Livingston — has the benefits of both another offseason and prep campaign to grow her singles game plus an upcoming Class A postseason that Chain feels has the ability to be wide-open, especially in the eastern parts of the state.

"Every match that she's played has been close," Chain said. "I haven't seen anybody that can just walk through the singles draw so far. I haven't seen the western Montana teams ... but so far I haven't seen anybody overwhelming anybody else.

"She's a junior, she's got another year to figure this out. So hopefully this will be a good building year for her."

Cocotos is herself seeing the benefits of a doubles background translating to the singles court. Crosscourt shots are something she said that she finds to be a strong suit of her singles game that she fine-tuned on the doubles scene, while volleys, which she sees as one of her weaknesses, are much better now than they would've been had she not spent years with a playing partner, Cocotos said.

She hasn't abandoned doubles, playing this weekend in the Mayfair at Pioneer Park with a few different partners, but the one Cocotos was atop the Class A podium with last year has left and made Cocotos start fresh. Bumps and barriers toward her reaching that pinnacle again (whether that's in singles or doubles) will be in the way, but Cocotos does have time on her side to play with.

And some day, maybe her singles strength on its own will do all of the talking on the court.

"Honestly, half of the time, I don't know what school I'm playing," Cocotos joked. "I try not to get too much in my head, though that happens a lot. I think I've handled (singles) pretty well and I feel pretty good. I feel good. ... I think it's going pretty well."