MISSOULA — Jake Bellamah might be the most grounded state champion in the history of Montana high school tennis.
That's a bold statement and certainly not easy to corroborate. Then you talk with the senior member of the Missoula Loyola team, who hasn't lost a high school singles match since May of 2019, and it's hard to come away with any other conclusion.
"I'm not really actively seeking a win streak," insists Bellamah, who steamrolled to five wins Saturday in a Loyola Invitational round-robin event that included four Class AA junior varsity teams.
"I'm just trying to play the best I can and go out with a bang, you know?"
Bellamah has no aspirations to play college tennis, nor is he a big fan of flamboyant displays of emotion on the court. When he runs into a rough patch, he simply falls back on the one thing he knows will work: Poise.
"Sometimes I'm pretty bad about getting frustrated in a match, but this year I've had marked improvement in that," he said. "It's just about playing the best I can and enjoying it when I can.
"You lose your mental game, you lose your focus, then you lose your match. I tell the other players on my team, the most important part is staying positive."
Loyola coach Patti Danforth has tested the focus of her best players this season — the Breakers have a two-time defending State B-C singles champion in Evelyn Dechans — by scheduling more Class A and AA competition. The goal is to get the Rams and Breakers as prepared as possible for the month of May when state hardware is on the line.
"We're defending state (team) titles and we're playing a level above a lot of the kids in our (B-C) class," Danforth said. "To get ready for divisionals and state and bring our kids that are beginners up a few calibers, we have to play kids that are more of our caliber. That's why I've opted to play (dual meets) against Stevensville, Corvallis and Hamilton. It just gives the kids a step up."
In Bellamah, Danforth has a champion who has evolved by leaps and bounds as a competitor and leader. It's not just the senior's facial hair that suggests he's closing in on adulthood.
"Jake was a pretty shy kid, even last year," Danforth said. "This year I've asked him to step up and be a leader and he has really embraced that when it comes to conditioning and dynamic warm-ups and leading the team.
"He's never done that before. His growth has been wonderful to see. He has developed into this great young man and somebody his teammates respect."
When it comes to his tennis game, Bellamah is quick to note Danforth, Dechans and Peak Racquet Club Director of Tennis Scott Potter have all played important roles. Dechans, who will play at NCAA Division III Saint Mary's in Indiana in the fall, has been hitting with Bellamah since the two were young kids.
Their hard work this past offseason is paying off.
"I like that Jake can vary his serves and he's got a lot more direction with his serves this spring," Danforth said. "He's learned to serve and volley, so he charges the net occasionally. That's become a little weapon for him."
One of the great in-season challenges for Bellamah is staying focused when he's playing the role of heavy favorite. It's a familiar role, and one he will play more leading up to the State B-C meet in Bozeman on May 19-21.
"When I'm playing matches against players who are not as experienced, I work on things like angles or second serves, kick serves, whatever I need to in order to improve my game," Bellamah said. "Then a lot of it is outside of these matches — going to the gym, staying fit, practicing outside of high school practice."
Saturday marked the first time the Loyola Invite included players from Class AA schools. Danforth made the move out of necessity, but after Saturday's success, she might consider staying the course in the future.
"We had some (B-C) schools from eastern Montana that were going to come, then another school over there decided to hold an invite, so that's closer for them," she said. "I thought, we need to get some Class AA schools in here."
The Missoula Invite boys event was held at Fort Missoula and the girls event at Playfair Park.
"I think it was really beneficial," Bellamah said. "...Playing these upper-division schools is amazing because I get to play harder matches than I'm used to."
