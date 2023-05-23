State AA tennis

May 25-26

At Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell

2022 singles champions: Boys-Ryan Ashley, Helena Capital; Girls-Meg McCarty, Bozeman

2022 doubles champions: Boys-Farne/Schonhoff, Bozeman Gallatin; Girls-Buss/Schrank, Bozeman.

2022 team champions: Boys-Bozeman and Great Falls CMR (tie); Girls-Bozeman.

The Bozeman girls will be shooting for their 11th straight team championship. They'll be pushed by Bozeman Gallatin and Missoula Hellgate. Last year's champion singles player, Meg McCarty of Bozeman, graduated. Hellgate freshman Elliotte Banziger is undefeated this season and should make major noise in Kalispell. Izabel Barr of Bozeman, who played McCarty in the 2022 finals, will also challenge for top honors along with Helena's Qayl Kujala, who split with Barr this season, and Kalispell Flathead's Alexis Kersten. Bozeman Gallatin has a formidable doubles team that reached the finals last year (Sophia/Olivia Mansour). The Knights also have bona fide contender for gold in doubles in Laine Banziger and Brooke Best.

On the boys' side, Bozeman Gallatin and Bozeman will push for team bragging rights. Freshman Mason McCarty, whose sisters were both state champions for Bozeman, has been impressive for Gallatin. He knocked off defending state singles champion Ryan Ashley of Helena Capital twice this season. Hellgate's Sebastian Silverstein will also challenge in singles. In doubles, Gallatin's Brody Smith and Braeden Butler are a team to watch along with the Raptor team of Jonas Overton/Emerson Fry. Missoula Sentinel's Noah Nelson and Jamie Navarro could also make some noise along with Billings Skyview's Keaton Miller and Chris Piccioni and Kalispell Glacier's Harrison Sanders and Timothy Glanville.

State A Tennis

May 25-26

At Fort Missoula and Peak Racquet Club, Missoula

2022 singles champs: Boys-Dalton Polesky, Miles City; Girls-Eliana Foss, Hamilton.

2022 doubles champs: Boys-Bramlet/Sandall, Dillon; Girls-Cocotos/Chambers, Livingston.

2022 team champions: Boys-Whitefish and Billings Central (tie); Girls-Billings Central.

With nine state qualifiers, Miles City is the team to beat on the boys' side. However, the defending champion Billings Central boys appear to have more potential to reach a state final. Central's senior doubles team of Matthew Newberry and Gabbo Giamatti avenged its only loss in divisional finals with a straight-set win over Hardin's Sean Mehling and Derek Blankenship. Both teams will challenge for state gold. In singles, Hamilton's Andy Purcell will push for top honors in a balanced field along with Hardin sophomore Jameson Noteboom.

The Polson girls will challenge for top team honors with nine state representatives and Hardin will also be in the mix. The Pirates are led by Clara Todd, who will push for singles gold after taking third last season. Bryn Coffin and Alina Kot of Miles City will also challenge along with Tess Cocotos of Livingston. In doubles, Dillon has a formidable team in Rachel Fluckinger and Eden Kindberg. Polson's Katie Smith and Lucy Violett will also be a tough out along with Oceilly Black Eagle and Johanna Limberhand of Hardin.

State B-C Tennis

May 25-27

At Meadowlark, CMR and Hurd Courts, Great Falls

2022 singles champs: Boys-Ignacio Carrion, Great Falls Central; Girls-Evelyn Dechans, Loyola.

2022 doubles champs: Boys-Eddie Dewart/Dillon Gray, Cut Bank; Girls-Ava Bellamah/Gio Horner, Loyola.

2022 team champions: Boys-Loyola; Girls-Loyola.

The Loyola boys look like a good bet to earn their third straight team title. The doubles tandem of Carter Topp and Joe Kirschenmann is undefeated after finishing second at state last season. Junior singles player Dillon Taylor, who finished third last season, should garner big points. The favorite in singles is Clay Rouse of Darby, who has beaten Taylor twice. Cut Bank, Valley Christian and Great Falls Central may also challenge for a top-3 team finish.

On the girls' side, Simms may end Loyola's string of three straight team titles. Chinook, Baker and Choteau may also make a strong bid for team hardware. Loyola has an unbeaten doubles team in defending state champs Ava Bellamah and Gio Horner, but the Breakers lack the singles powerhouse they had last year in Dechans. Simms also has a formidable doubles team in Laura and Kaylee Zietzke, the latter of which was on the state runner-up team last season. Taylee Sawyer of Simms is back after finishing third in singles last season. Darby's Madison Nelson will also push for big points in singles.