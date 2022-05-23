MISSOULA — It's a dynasty unlike any other in Montana high school sports.
The Bozeman girls tennis team will shoot for a 10th straight championship when the annual Class AA showcase meet is held Thursday and Friday at Playfair Park and Fort Missoula.
The Hawks are a good bet to get it done once again, with defending singles champion Meg McCarty entering the tournament as a heavy favorite. Bozeman's No. 1 girls doubles team of Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank will also push for a title, although their championship is not as much of a given.
The Bozeman boys are a favorite to win top team honors after taking second last season. The Hawks are led by Blake Phillippi, a strong contender for singles gold after finishing fifth last season.
Following is a breakdown of the individual and team contenders:
State AA Tennis
May 26-27
at Playfair Park and Fort Missoula
2021 individual champions: Meg McCarty, Bozeman (girls singles); Maicy McCarty and Laine Banziger, Bozeman (girls doubles); Rory Smith, Kalispell Glacier (boys singles); Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff, Gallatin (boys doubles).
2021 team champions: Bozeman (girls); Glacier (boys).
Girls singles: It's still hard to fathom that Meg McCarty did not drop a single game last season en route to a state title as a sophomore. It must have been some sort of record. When you take into consideration Montana's windy, cold weather, you'd think maybe somewhere along the way she'd donate a couple double faults and lose a game or shank a couple returns and lose a game. This year she's even stronger. Earlier this month she dismantled crosstown rival and 2021 state doubles qualifier Makayla Otey of Gallatin, 6-0, 6-0.
The big question in the girls singles draw may be which girl will finish second? Missoula Hellgate sophomore Brooke Best should be in the running. Back in late April, she beat last year's fifth-place finisher at state, senior Ruby Jennings of Great Falls CMR, on a windy afternoon at Fort Missoula. Best used her trusty topspin forehand and sharp focus on long points to triumph in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Girls doubles: Much like the girls singles draw, the girls doubles final is bound to have a representative from the town of Bozeman. Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank of Bozeman are a good bet to win it all, but it won't be easy. Earlier this month, they went the distance with Sophia and Olivia Mansour of Gallatin before handing that sister duo its first loss of the season as a doubles pairing, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.
Hellgate also has a team that should be in the mix for state supremacy in Banziger, who transferred after making up half of the winning doubles team at Bozeman last year, and Bailee Sayler, a Montana State Billings basketball recruit who only started playing tennis last spring.
Boys doubles: Defending champions Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff of Gallatin are a good bet to repeat as seniors. But they'll have good competition from the likes of Bozeman ’s Joshua Angell and Owen Sanford. Kalispell Glacier has a solid doubles contender in Alex Galloway and Timmy Glanville and Carson Bruyere and Dayton Magone of Billings West are a force to be reckoned with this season.
Boys singles: A new champion will be crowned after Glacier's Rory Smith graduated. Phillippi will be in the running along with crosstown rival Braeden Butler of Gallatin and Ryan Ashley of Helena Capital, who finished fourth in the state meet last season. Cruz Allies of Billings Senior and Coulter Thorn of Belgrade may also make a run for top honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.