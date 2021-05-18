MISSOULA — It's been two years since the best of Montana's State B-C tennis players had a chance to raise championship hardware.
They'll have the opportunity this week when the state meet is contested on Wednesday through Friday at the Peak Racquet Club and Fort Missoula.
Adding to the intrigue is the fact that a good portion of the tourney may be played on indoor courts because of rain and snow which already caused an adjustment in tournament dates. Indoor play may favor some of the athletes that live near large cities and have access to indoor courts, which typically play slower than outdoor courts.
Only time will tell. In the mean time, here is an overview of the 2021 State B-C boys and girls tournaments:
State B-C tourney
GIRLS
2019 singles champion: Evelyn Deschans, Missoula Loyola.
2021 singles forecast: Deschans will defend her title in her home town. She has only one loss in her prep career, that coming against former Missoula Hellgate/Sentinel state champion Hannah Worden as a freshman in 2019. Her goal is to play in college someday and she trains religiously in the offseason with the likes of former Montana Grizzly men's singles standout Jan Steenekamp. It's hard to pin down anyone else in the state capable of beating Deschans. Fellow Breakers freshman Gio Horner is on the opposite side of the bracket and may meet her in the finals.
2019 doubles champions: Gunderson/Funk, Choteau.
2021 doubles forecast: Choteau's Christine Funk is used to deep runs into the tournament and can attempt to defend her 2019 title with new partner Soren Cummings. Missoula Loyola senior Grace Daniel and freshman Ava Bellamah could be a good bet to reach the finals along with Choteau's Funk and Cummings. Daniel and Bellamah suffered their only loss of the season to the Choteau duo, but Bellamah was nursing an ankle injury. They may have a rematch in the finals Friday.
2019 team champion: Missoula Loyola
2021 team race forecast: The Breakers are the favorite to mine gold in team competition. In addition to Deschans, Horner and the doubles team of Daniel/Bellamah, the Breakers have a third singles player in Hailey Camp, who should earn some team points. Fort Benton and Choteau may provide the stiffest team competition.
BOYS
2019 singles champion: Trey Christiaens, Valley Christian.
2021 singles forecast: This bracket is harder to predict than the girls singles bracket. Missoula Loyola's Jake Bellamah won the Best of the West (name changed to COVID Classic this year) and he went on to earn a divisional title. Valley Christian's Riley Reimer may also make a run.
2019 doubles champions: Scott/Walters, Great Falls Central
2021 doubles forecast: Like the boys singles bracket, the doubles is hard to forecast since there was no state meet last season. Loyola has a formidable No. 1 team in Finn Richardson and Carter Topp. Teammates Sam Caras and Joe Kirschenmann may also make a run.
2019 team champion: Great Falls Central
2021 team race forecast: Great Falls Central should challenge for the title along with Missoula Loyola.
