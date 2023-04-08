“There was a lot of really good tennis today – both Hamilton and Corvallis,” Hamilton Broncs coach Bryan Dufresne said. “I think the teams are deep. Both of the one singles girls and one singles boys went two and a half hours into a tiebreaker on the third set. This is why you coach and play. It was a good day.”

In his first year as head coach, Dufresne said he was an assistant last year and was left in good hands.

“These kids like to play,” Dufresne said. “They have camaraderie. They come to work. They treat each other well. It's going to be a fantastic year.”

Andy Purcell, of Hamilton beat Ryan Hutchinson of Corvallis on Thursday.

“He's a really good player,” Purcell said of Hutchinson.

Purcell said that since his sophomore year, he and Hutchinson have gone back and forth wondering who’s the better player.

“It was fun. I really liked it. I just wasn't going to let him beat me today because he talks a lot of smack, but that's okay,” Purcell said with a laugh.

Purcell would love to play tennis in college. He’s hoping to go to Utah State or MSU, saying they both have really good tennis teams and really good ROTC programs.

“I want to go into the military and, more specifically, the Air Force,” Purcell said. “If I could get a scholarship for ROTC or a scholarship for tennis at Utah State, I'd gladly pick them.”

Corvallis Blue Devils coach Mike Fehr said Corvallis and Hamilton are rivals.

“Being in the Bitterroot Valley, they’ve been rivals for a long time. Hamilton has very solid boys and girls teams this year," he said.

“Today's meet is kind of what we expected – a lot of very tight, highly contested matches today. That shows you how tough the competition is," Fehr said. "It goes right down to the wire. It was great – very, very high-quality tennis. So, any of the fans who were here and who are tennis buffs have not been disappointed today.