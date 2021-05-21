HARDIN — Hardin swept the team titles and won three of the four individual finals as the Southeast A tennis divisional wrapped up Thursday night in Hardin.
Billings Central’s Matthew Newbury earned a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 6-3, over teammate Hank Jagodzinski in the boys singles final, but the rest belonged to the Bulldogs.
Ben Noteboom and Kent Swisse defeated teammates Jace Guptill and Sean Mehling 6-3, 6-3, for the boys doubles title, while Macie Flamm and Rilee Green of Hardin edged Debbie Chambers and Tess Cocotos of Livingston 7-5, 7-6 (2) in the girls doubles final.
In girls singles, another all-Hardin affair, Abi Noteboom defeated Jonna Lind 6-2, 6-1.
Hardin’s boys finished with 49 points, followed by Billings Central (40), Livingston (20) and East Helena (9). Hardin’s girls had 69 points, well ahead of Billings Central (28), Livingston (16) and East Helena (1).
The Class A state tennis tournament is next Thursday and Friday in Billings.
