EAST HELENA — The Hardin Bulldogs girls tennis team claimed the divisional title at the Southeast A meet on Thursday and Friday here.

Hardin won the championship with 62 points. Billings Central was second with 22, Livingston third with 20 and East Helena fourth with 13.

The top four singles players and top four doubles teams advance to state.

The State A tournament is Thursday and Friday in Missoula.

"We had a solid 10 girls who went in and played," said Hardin coach Mike Flamm, noting all of the Bulldogs played hard with six advancing to state.

"We are just looking forward to going to state."

Southeast A Divisional

Girls

Thursday and Friday

At East Helena

Team scores: Hardin 62, Billings Central 22, Livingston 20, East Helena 13.

Singles order of finish: Tess Cocotos, Livingston, Taiya Guptill, Hardin; Deb Don’t Mix, Hardin; Amber Stevenson, East Helena.

Doubles order of finish: Oceilly Black Eagle/Johanna Limberhand, Hardin; Avery Schubert/Trinity Lefthand, Hardin; Evie Reck-Billie Cate Schmitt, Central; Maia Menke/Ava Schaak, Central.