A sneak preview of Missoula Hellgate's State AA tennis potential was on display Wednesday in a dual meet against Missoula Sentinel at blustery Fort Missoula.

The Knights were dominant in girls competition, dropping just one set in an 8-0 victory. It was closer in the boys meet, with Hellgate pulling out a 5-3 win.

The girls' performance was the shot heard 'round the state. Bozeman has had a stranglehold on state supremacy for a decade, but Hellgate may now have the talent to give the Hawks a run for their money.

"I've got three of the top girls players in the state and that's a really nice problem to have," Hellgate veteran coach Brian Hanford said. "I'm excited to watch those girls perform.

"Whether or not the three of them play singles or one sneaks over to doubles, I'm not sure what's going to happen there. But if all three of them end up playing singles I feel like all three of them have a shot at the state title. It would be nice if someone knocked off the Bozeman girls."

Two of the three are sisters Elliotte and Laine Banziger, the latter of which won a state doubles title for Bozeman in 2021. The other is junior Brooke Best, who took sixth in the state singles meet last May in Missoula.

Elliotte, a freshman, played at No. 1 Wednesday and steamrolled Sentinel's Berlyn Sonnenberg, 6-0, 6-0. Best played at No. 2 and Laine Banziger at No. 3 and they also refused to allow even one game to their opponents. Sentinel did manage one game at No. 4 singles, but that was all as Hellgate's Chloe McCulloch earned a 6-0, 6-1 win.

In girls doubles, Hellgate won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3. The most exciting match of the dual came at No. 4 doubles where Sentinel's Peyton Schmauch and Louis Tegedes lost a heartbreaker to Faith You and Ashley Kim, 5-7, 6-1, 14-12.

In the boys' meet, the No. 1 doubles match was particularly intriguing. Hellgate's Sebastian Silverstein, a state qualifier in singles last year, teamed with Japanese foreign exchange student Ryosuke Murata for a win over Luke Olsen and Maddox Anderson, 6-2, 6-3.

"Sebastian was hoping to play with his buddy Cyrus (Kiely), whose is a senior as well. Cyrus is dealing with some back issues and we're hoping to get him back by the beginning of May. But Ryosuke is a super-nice kid and his tennis is getting better.

"I'm still messing around with doubles combinations. I used some combinations today that I kind of like and I'm looking forward to seeing these kids play some more."

Hellgate shot for a sweep of crosstown competition on Thursday at Big Sky. Results were not available at press time.