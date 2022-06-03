HELENA — Ryan Ashley has come a long way since batting tennis balls around in his driveway with his father as a fourth or fifth grader.
That backyard experience turned into formal tennis lessons and has snowballed into a pair of outstanding high school seasons for the Helena Capital sophomore.
“He’s been working super hard for a long time,” Bruins tennis coach Ryan Swenson said of Ashley. “He’s been taking private lessons and group lessons out of the tennis center with varsity players for the last three or four years. As a middle schooler, he was beating varsity players.”
Ashley capped an undefeated season with a State AA singles state championship last week in Missoula. His first set loss to Bozeman’s Blake Phillippi in the title match was just the second set Ashley lost all year en route to a 23-0 record and Capital’s first boys singles championship since Noah Strizich in 2014.
“It feels pretty good just to have done what I wanted to achieve from the beginning of the season,” Ashley said. “It was hard to get there, but I did it in the end.”
Ashley's success netted him the Independent Record's 2022 All-Area Tennis Player of the Year Award. Ashley also received All-State honors for the second consecutive year.
The hardest part of Ashley’s season came at state. With so much on the line against high-level competition, it was impossible not to carry nerves into the tournament.
Ashley beat his first three competitors in straight sets and took down CMR’s Luca Alvisi 6-1, 7-5 to get over the semifinal hump that tripped him up as a freshman.
Phillippi capitalized on some of Ashley’s nerves to claim the first set in the title match 6-3.
“After I lost the first set, I was thinking, ‘not the best position to be in right now. But it was a fresh start with a new set. Let’s get the first game and get things going again’...
“I was going for too big of shots and I was hitting off the frame…I think some of it was nerves because it’s the championship match,” Ashley said. “There were a bunch of people watching. Some of it was nerves, but I wasn’t really in it mentally, either, until that second set.”
Ashley had beaten Phillippi twice already this season, including for the Southern AA Divisional title.
There weren’t many secrets between the two by the time they matched up for the state championship, and once Ashley refocused, settled in and found his confidence, the momentum shifted.
Ashley won the second set 6-4 and closed out the match with a 6-1 third set victory.
“I was just thinking, ‘this is the last match of the year. You don’t have anything after this, so gotta put in all you can and try to win,’” Ashley said.
Swenson said in the middle of the second set and especially in the third Ashley seemed more locked in and aware of his mistakes and what it would take to fix them in-match.
Just a sophomore, those adjustments came from Ashley’s growth as a player through the dedication he has shown the sport as well as the experience he picked up leading into and during his high school career.
“It was really impressive to see him lean on his experience and the maturity he gained from freshman to sophomore year to be able to dig deep and win the second set, and then go on to win the third pretty handedly,” Swenson said. “Definitely shows that he’s matured as a player in his confidence and overall match stamina.”
Swenson believes it’s just Ashley’s nature to give 100 percent to a goal he embarks on or a passion he has. Ashley has married that hard-working attitude with the physical and mental traits it takes to be successful at tennis.
He also had a team behind him helping push him forward and maintain the right track this season.
“We talked about that if [Ryan] really wants to improve, he’s gotta dominate every practice, he has to win every point, win every little challenge, every drill,” Swenson said. “Everyone on the team contributes by pushing him to make sure nothing slips and to just keep that focus all the time. I think that helped develop some of that maturity that ended up helping him in the championship match.”
Ashley said the coolest moment post-state tournament was the team banquet on Tuesday where he had the opportunity to hang out with all his teammates one final time this season.
Winning state wasn’t necessarily Ashley’s goal for his sophomore campaign, but after finishing fourth at state as a freshman, he wanted to improve upon that, whatever that meant.
Now, with two more years of high school left, defending his title will obviously be on Ashley’s mind. He has found the winning formula, and while it might be easy to let success make him complacent, Ashley knows the path forward won’t be a simple one.
“Just not to let it go to your head,” Ashley said. “Next year there will be new people coming in. It’s not like it’s going to be easy next year – it wasn’t easy this year – but it’s not like it’s going to become easier. It’s still going to be a difficult path. Just keep doing what I’m doing. Keep practicing and keep working hard.”
