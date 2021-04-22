HELENA — Rain was looming over the tennis duals between Helena, Helena Capital and Missoula Big Sky Thursday.
But the poor weather never really came and Helena teams won three of the four matches against the Eagles from Missoula at the Helena Civic Center and Lockey Park.
Helena High swept the dual, winning the girls match 6-2 and the boys dual 5-3. Big Sky and Capital also squared off Thursday, with the CHS girls cruising to a 7-1 win and the boys playing to a 4-4 tie.
"It was a good day of tennis, but cold again," Helena High head coach Lance Bouchee said. "Many are gaining confidence in their play and our doubles players are making some nice gains in their match play."
In the girls matchup between Helena and Big Sky, the two schools split in singles as Logan Roberts defeated Qayl Kujala of the Bengals 6-1, 6-2. Ciashe Vary also recorded a straight set win for the Eagles over Ayla Silyonen of HHS (6-1, 6-4).
Yet, Annika Johnson beat Landon Roberts (6-0, 6-1) and Keaton Normandy knocked off Big Sky's Charlie Ghidorzi (6-1, 6-0) to square things up at 2-2 in singles play.
Helena then cruised in the doubles matches, sweeping all four.
The No. 1 team for the Bengals, Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos won 6-0, 6-0 over the team of Hollin Keintz and Brooke Williams of Big Sky. Natalie Seburn/Morin Blaise also won over Kaydn Easter/Joycee Conrad (6-0, 6-1); Maya Goetz/Liv Peterson won 6-3, 6-4 over Amber Williams and Addison Winward, while Hannah Romney and Kimber Miller defeated Big Sky's Riley Laslovich and Maddie McInnis (6-4, 6-0).
In the boys dual between the Bengals and Eagles, Helena also swept the doubles matches after going 1-3 in singles.
Helena forfeit at the No. 4 spot in singles. Jayden Porch and Jace Tollesnon Knee also won over their Helena counterparts in singles, Luke Donaldson and Eric Callery, winning 6-3, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-4, respectively. Will Johnson was the lone victor for Helena, knocking off Logan Murphy (3-6, 6-0, 10-5).
In doubles, Ethan Hayes and Dylan Maharg, Helena's No. 1 tandem, won in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 over Max Halter and Max Christensen, while the No. 2 team of Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell won 6-0, 6-0 over Jacob Kientz and Tanner Brown.
Carson Stefanik and Tanner Dauenhauer defeated Elliot Botkin/Collan Donovan of Big Sky (6-0, 6-0) and the other Bengal team of Logan Snarr/Parker Virts won 6-2, 6-0 over Seth Hylton/Seamus Farley of Big Sky.
Capital vs Big Sky
The Capital girls were impressive in singles and doubles, taking three out of four in singles before sweeping through all the doubles matches.
In singles, Logan Roberts (Big Sky) won the battle of No. 1 players again, defeating Regan Hanson 6-2, 6-1 on her way to a 2-0 day. Yet, Cartherine Burbidge of Capital won over Landon Roberts (6-0, 6-0) for the Bruins, as did Kayla Bridges over Ghidorzi (6-2, 6-2) and Mara Flynn over Vary (6-2, 6-0).
Then, in doubles matches, it was a clean sweep for Capital as the tandems of Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles beat Keintz/Williams (6-1, 6-7, 15-13), Ana Salyards/Sarah Kubicka bested Easter/Conrad (6-2, 4-6, 10-0), Emma Hopkins and Lilian Keaton defeated Williams and Winward (6-1, 6-4) and lastly, Rachael Stacey and Elsie Ambrose defeated Becca Sylte-Riggers and Zeijarn King.
On the boys side of things, No. 1 Ryan Ashley scored a win for the Bruins over Tollenson Knee (6-4, 6-0. Yet, that would be last in singles for the Capital boys as Logan Murphy beat Gabe Sova (6-0, 6-0), Ayden Porch knocked off Logan Marsh (6-0 6-0) and Jacob Donovan also defeated Wes Rose in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 giving Big Sky a 3-1 edge in the singles portion of the dual.
But the duos of Jerrick Olson/Ashton Shipley, John Settle/Carter Fehr and Kade O'Brian/Kevin LaChere all won over Big Sky teams in straight sets to salvage a 4-4 draw for Capital.
