HELENA — Capital’s results sheet for Thursday’s crosstown boys tennis match deserves a frame or another form of distinguished display. The rain soaked piece of paper reveals a perfect 8-0 sweep by the Bruins in which they failed to drop a single set against Helena High.
It is the first time in at least six years, since Ryan Swenson took over the program, that the Capital boys have beaten Helena High on the tennis courts in crosstown.
“It was a full team effort with everybody doing the best they could in the waning conditions to get the 8-0 win,” Swenson said. “I don’t think the boys have beaten Helena High in a crosstown since at least 2016. Not only to be able to get that done, but to win 8-0, is pretty fun.”
In the girls matchup, it was a similar story, except that Helena High wound up as the victory, sweeping the doubles matches and taking the dual 7-1.
"All of our girls played so well," Helena head coach Nicole Riebe said. "We had some players get down early in their matches but they were able to keep their composure, make adjustments and give themselves opportunities to stay in the match. Our boys played well but came up against some strong players today but we continue to see improvement in each match we play."
Crosstown tennis differs slightly from other sporting events between the two Helena programs because of its more laid back nature. Competitors, mostly, know each other, and in some cases, spend time together playing outside of the high school season.
Still, each program likes the bragging rights that come with a crosstown victory, and for the first time in a while, Capital has those rights on the boys side.
“One hundred percent it means more that it’s crosstown,” Swenson said. “Over the years, Helena and Capital have had a pretty close relationship, more so than any other teams. We’ve been riding the same bus for a long time. Kids always take lessons together and play together in the summer. There’s a lot of congeniality between the teams, but when it comes to crosstown, everybody wants to win. That’s the same in all sports.”
Capital boys 8, Helena 0
Ashton Shipley cruised through his match against Rhys Anderson-Foster 6-0, 6-2 and got Capital in the win column. The junior said consistency was a big key to his victory and offered a bit of foreshadowing, predicting that the Bruins finally had the team capable of capturing crosstown.
The Bruins No. 1 singles player, sophomore Ryan Ashley, remained undefeated on the year with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Will Johnson. Ashley said that was the closest match he has played so far this season.
“First set was pretty good,” Ashley said. “I started off doing pretty good just focusing on what I was doing. Second set – I lost a little focus towards the end of it. I think it was 4-3 and then I went down 4-5 – started losing focus. I started to bring it back and it worked out.”
As a freshman, Ashley finished fourth at the Class AA state tournament, losing to the eventual state champion from Kalispell Glacier. Ashley said he believes he has improved since then, specifically citing shot selection and consistency as areas of growth.
In doubles, Capital’s No. 1 duo of John Settle and Gabe Sova needed a tiebreaker to beat Erik Callery and Karson Stefaniak in the first set 7-6 before downing them 6-4 in the second. Dylan Dobbins and Brady Arnold, Capital’s lone pair of seniors on the boys team, beat Lucas Canty and Ethan Walsh 6-1, 6-4.
Capital’s No. 2 doubles team was in danger of dropping that second set, but finished strong after a short conference with Swenson.
“The first set went pretty good,” Arnold said. “I think in the second set we definitely bogged down and they definitely were hitting a lot better. We had a lot more forced errors in the second set. I didn’t serve nearly as good in the second set as I did in the first, so I think that contributed to it, as well…
“A lot of my shots I was hitting right back to the person at the net, so [Swenson] was saying to get the shots away from the people and put them in the open court.”
Bruins doubles teams of Teagan Clement and Wes Rose, and Trevin Kockler and Kade O’Brian handled their matches 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-0 respectively.
Carter Fehr also dispatched Helena High’s Neal Bovington 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match.
The No. 3 doubles match ended right as rain began falling on the Lockey Park tennis courts on Thursday afternoon.
The No. 4 doubles ended in the midst of sideways rain and wind making play increasingly more difficult, so much so that Kevin LaChere and Elias Cook were unable to finish play in the No. 4 singles due to deteriorating court conditions. Capital’s LaChere was one point away from ending the match himself, but still gets credit for the 6-4, 5-1 victory.
“We spent a lot of time in the last week working on taking advantage of opportunities when they’re there, especially in the doubles,” Swenson said. “Looking to play angles and not over hit things and not miss shots into the net or long, but to play smart…Kade O’Brian, Brady [Arnold] and Dylan [Dobbins] all three, specifically, have been doing a really good job of trying to take advantage of opportunities and play smart aggressive instead of power aggressive.”
Helena girls 7, Capital 1
Over the Civic Center the girls matches started with a split as both schools took home a singles victory. Capital's No. 2 player, Elsie Ambrose knocked off Helena's Keaton Normandy 7-5, 7-5, while Helena's No. 1 Qayl Kujala evened that round of singles thanks to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Catherine Burbidge.
"It was really fun," Kujala said. "I know a lot of players on both teams and we all know each other. We have a really good relationship I feel like in crosstown and we are really supportive of each other."
In the other singles matches, Liv Peterson notched a straight-set win for Helena, defeating Abi Grotbo of Capital 6-0, 6-0. Macarena Vazquez also won for the Bengals, a win that sealed the team victory, knocking off Maddie Holston by the scores of 6-2, 6-2.
Helena got a key win from its top singles player and also got one from its top doubles tandem as the No. 1 group of Kimber Miller and Eva Santos defeated Rachel Stacey, even though they had to rally to do it. They dropped the first set 6-3, but rallied to win 6-4 and 10-4.
"It definitely adds more excitement," Miller said. "We know so many girls on the other side and it's always nice to have those bragging rights."
Morin Blaise and Natalie Seburn also helped the Bengals build a 3-1 lead over Emma Hopkins and Maya Shropshire (6-3, 7-6). Helena rounded out the dual with doubles wins from Ayla Silvonen/Brynn Woodmansey who defeated Matty Meldrum and Destiny Vogl of CHS 7-6, 6-2, while the duo of Maya Goetz/Olivia Huber of HHS also knocked off Kaidyn Dolezal and Paislie Smith (6-2, 6-2).
