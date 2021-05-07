MISSOULA — Grace Daniel doesn't really look at it as doing her freshman cousin a favor.
There are a lot more pragmatic reasons why the Loyola Sacred Heart senior is playing doubles with newcomer Ava Bellamah this spring. Reasons like Bellamah's unusually powerful serve and strokes and rock-solid volleys.
To put it another way, Daniel knows she has a legitimate shot at an elusive State B-C championship with Bellamah, and she's enjoying every minute of her final go-round.
"I definitely have more confidence in Ava on the court than I do in myself," said Daniel, who also excels on the soccer pitch. "She's really a good tennis player."
As a freshman, high school tennis can get mighty nerve racking. Bellamah is grateful for the compassion Daniel conveys when adversity rears its head.
That hasn't happened often, with the duo losing just once all season. But even in that down moment last month, when Bellamah was struggling with an ankle injury and the duo dropped a match to a Choteau team in Great Falls, Daniel was there to pick up her freshman cousin.
"Grace is so enthusiastic and happy and she just keeps me happy out there," said Bellamah, who is serious about her offseason tennis training, working with former Montana Grizzly star Jan Steenekamp at the Peak.
"That's why I love playing with her. She's also a very consistent player, very good at the net and with her serves. I'm confident in her as a player and as a friend out there on the court to support me always."
Though Daniel is a senior, she doesn't have much more high school doubles experience than Bellamah. Daniel focused on singles in her only other two prep seasons, taking fifth in the State B-C meet as a freshman and third as a sophomore in 2019.
"There's a lot less pressure in doubles definitely," said Daniel, who has posted double-digit match wins with Bellamah, including two on the first day of the Best of the West tourney Friday in Missoula.
"Having Ava out there too, we're best friends pretty much. Out there, it almost doesn't feel like it's a competition. It's more just we love tennis and we love each other and we get to do things we love together."
With the biggest matches of the season yet to come, Daniel and Bellamah have been working to improve their net game, including poaches. Their one match loss serves as a reminder that anything can happen in doubles, yet Bellamah is optimistic her team can take on all challengers now, in part because her serve has evolved into a weapon.
Certainly there will be tension for all players at the upcoming state meet. But Daniel's extensive experience in the event should serve Loyola's top girls doubles team well.
"It's nice having state here because this will be the first year I'll have friends that will be able to come and watch me," Daniel said, alluding to the fact that the Breakers had to travel to the state meet in 2018 and 2019.
"A lot of kids at state get nervous, treating it differently than the regular season. I found it helps to treat it like the regular season."
With Friday's two wins, Daniel and Bellamah are a good bet to get the No. 1 or No. 2 seed for Saturday's second day of the Best of the West. The event is being held at Playfair Park and Fort Missoula.
