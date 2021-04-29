MISSOULA — With state titles on their résumé already, there's just one goal left before graduation for Missoula Sentinel seniors Haiden Crews and Andrew Hauser:
Win a state championship together on the tennis court.
Crews, a wide receiver/defensive back for the 2020 state champion Spartan football team, and Hauser, a member of the 2020 state champion Sentinel golf team, make a formidable doubles tandem. Both are imposing at the net and strong enough to do damage with their ground strokes.
Still, it's their friendship that makes this season extra special. They just moved up into the No. 1 spot for the Spartans and whether they mine gold at state in late May or not, they're enjoying every step of their 2021 journey, already establishing themselves as the team to beat in the Western AA division with wins over Hellgate and Big Sky.
"They've waited a long time to get to this position," Sentinel coach Kelly Crisp said. "There were always better teams in front of them at Sentinel because we always have good doubles teams. Then last year no one was able to play. Now they have their chance and they're wanting to grab it."
One thing you notice about Crews and Hauser on the court is there's no dissension, even when times are tough. They lost a close one against Great Falls Russell's Carter Corn and and Noah Stimac Thursday afternoon at Playfair, 7-6 (6), 6-4, but words of encouragement were all you heard from their side of the net.
"We've been friends since sixth or seventh grade, so it's always been fun playing tennis," Crews said. "It's a lot more quiet than football. That's a big difference. But other than that you still want to be a winner."
Hauser said he and his partner are still learning as they go in the No. 1 spot. The tendency is to overhit at times and Sentinel's No. 1 duo has not been immune.
"We had a little winning streak going before Thursday, but CMR was a good matchup and hopefully we get to play them again," Hauser said. "I'd like some redemption.
"For me, I'd say I need to swing softer sometimes. I get a little ahead of myself and hit home runs I guess."
For the casual fan, Thursday's match pitting Crews and Hauser against Corn and Stimac was fun to watch. The Sentinel tandem jumped to an early 3-1 lead before dropping four of the next five games. Trailing 4-5, Crews rallied from a 30-40 deficit to hold serve and the first set eventually went to a tiebreaker.
In the tiebreaker, the Rustlers jumped to a 5-2 lead before Sentinel rallied. The teams switched ends with the score at 6-6 before CMR won two points in a row to secure the set. The Rustlers then used the momentum to build a 3-1 lead in the second set and eventually prevailed.
For Hauser and Crews, the next two weeks will be all about building momentum and confidence. They have a rematch with Hellgate's No. 1 team on Tuesday and then it won't be long before divisionals in Missoula, which will include Sentinel, Hellgate, Big Sky and Butte.
"I'm just happy that we're playing and we even had little a crowd today," Crews said. "We have divisionals coming up in two weeks, so that will definitely be our test."
The Rustlers edged the Spartans in dual competition, 4-3. Sentinel's wins came at No. 1 singles (Tyler Delridge) and at the No. 3 and 4 doubles spots (Luke Olsen/Hudsen Tarver and Jacob Bishop/Martin Henry).
Sentinel lost the girls dual to CMR, 7-1. Posting a win for the Spartans was the No. 2 doubles team of Mia McLennan and Jayden Johnston.
Sentinel played Great Falls later in the day.
