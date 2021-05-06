BILLINGS — After missing last year because of COVID-19, the Mayfair Invitational tennis tournament will be back in town Friday and Saturday.
The Invite, hosted by Billings Central, will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude around 7 p.m. each day. Boys matches will be held at Rose Park and Montana State Billings, while the girls will play at Pioneer Park.
Central is one of 10 teams that will be competing. The others are Dillon, East Helena, Glendive, Hardin, Havre, Lewistown, Livingston, Miles City and Sheridan (Wyoming). Glendive and Sheridan are playing as one team, with Sheridan competing on Friday and Glendive on Saturday. Central is scheduled to play six total matches at the tournament, while the other teams will have five.
