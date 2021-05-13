MISSOULA — When Jace Tolleson Knee needs to get fired up on the tennis court, there’s one thing that regularly goes through his mind: his older brother.
“I think about all the times I took some losses to him, and that’ll definitely get me going for sure,” the Missoula Big Sky senior said Thursday at Playfair Park as his brother Cole Tolleson Knee cheered him on while he wrapped up the No. 1 seed for next week’s boys tennis divisional tournament.
Jace’s straight-set victory over Hellgate in No. 1 singles was his first match since he beat Cole for the first time last week. Jace recognizes Cole, now a student at Montana State, is out of regular tennis playing shape, so it doesn’t sound like too much of an excuse when Cole points to that as a factor in the outcome.
In fact, Jace was rather poised after the win. That’s similar to his demeanor on the court but the opposite of the rowdy, scream-filled matches they used to play. He would get mad, especially when Cole would call shots out that Jace felt landed in. Now, Jace’s maturation mirrors the improving nature in his game, which has helped him go 8-2 in a breakout season.
“My mindset is to have fun because if I’m not having fun, why am I playing?” he said.
Jace initially got into tennis because it’s the family sport. He took lessons from his father, former Montana Griz tennis player Ryan Knee, learning things like how to expertly place volleys, something not seen too often lately in Montana high school tennis. He’s also worked with Scott Potter and Jan Steenekamp at the PEAK, and focused on workouts like strengthening his shoulders and legs.
When it got time for high school, he wanted to go on a different path from his brother, so he attended Big Sky instead of Hellgate. He also now plays singles exclusively after playing some singles and doubles in the past. His brother was a state-placing doubles players, but the focus on singles for Jace is more so because he likes to be in sole control of the outcome.
As much as Jace learned lessons from his family, he had a good mentor in front of him in now-graduated Liam Johnson, a state runner-up. He learned from Johnson the importance of footwork and staying consistent. It’s a good complement to the mental benefits he’s gained from having to scrape for every point against Cole.
“He seems more and more comfortable and composed,” said Cole, who is the more aggressive of the two players, while Jace focuses on strategy like shot placement instead of raw power.
Jace is now seeking his first trip to state after he came up one win short in 2019 and had the 2020 season canceled by the pandemic. He’s gone 4-0 record against crosstown rivals Hellgate and Sentinel this season in his first year as the No. 1 singles player.
His only loses this spring came against Kalispell Glacier senior Rory Smith, the 2019 State AA individual champion, in the first match of the year and to Helena Capital freshman Ryan Ashley. He may get a shot at redemption against them at state, but up first is the divisional tournament on May 20-21 in Missoula. The top four individual placers will qualify for state May 27-28.
A perfect ending for Jace would be a divisional title followed by a state championship. But being level-headed, he knows that will be quite the challenge.
A podium finish at state would make for a happy conclusion before he heads to the University of Utah to focus on school. A top-two finish would be even better and give him a leg up in the sibling rivalry.
“He got third at state his senior year, so if I can go above that, I’ll be happy,” Jace said. “I wouldn’t say it’s my number No. 1 goal, but it’s always in the back of my head a little bit. It’d be a nice thing to have on him.”
Rising Roberts
Big Sky senior Logan Roberts improved her record to 9-2 with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles as she looks to qualify for the girls tennis state tournament for the first time as an individual.
Roberts, who will be a top-two seed at divisionals, has ended only one match with a loss. Her other loss came when she had to retire in the middle of competition.
“I definitely like to be aggressive, but consistency has won me most of my matches,” she said. “Just pressuring the other person until they lose or miss, not missing myself and knowing when is the right time to finish points and when to stay patient and hit another ball.”
Roberts’ goals are to win divisionals and place at state. Her only trip to state came as a freshman when she was living in Virginia and qualified as a team, not an individual, she said. Originally from Montana, she lived in Virginia for nine years before moving back the summer after her freshman year, she added.
“I know I can probably win divisionals, so there’s some pressure there,” she said. “But it’s also my senior year, so I want to have fun and enjoy it. I can’t put endless amounts of pressure on myself or it’s going to be no fun at all. So, have fun with it but still be focused and determined to win.”
