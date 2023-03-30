MISSOULA — David Roberts took up tennis 12 years ago when he "got a little too beat up" to continue playing adult soccer.

Actually it was a little more dramatic than that. The playing injury he suffered left him in the hospital with internal bleeding.

"My wife brought me a tennis racket in the hospital and said, 'You're done with soccer,'" Roberts said with a chuckle.

It's safe to say soccer's loss has been Missoula Big Sky's gain in the sport of tennis. Roberts has taken over as head coach this season after serving as an assistant the past few seasons.

"I love working with kids," the Virginia native said. "My previous coaching has always been soccer. That's the sport I grew up with. But I helped (former Big Sky tennis coach) Jenn Keintz with my daughters playing here at Big Sky."

Roberts not only has coaching experience, he is an accomplished tennis player. Last October he teamed with former University of Montana player Ben DeMarois to win the Peak Pro-Am event in Missoula.

It's safe to say Roberts loves the sport. That passion comes in handy in what has been a trying month of March for all three Missoula Class AA tennis coaches. Big Sky ordinarily practices at Fort Missoula, but those courts have been locked up until this week.

The Eagles were getting by for a while practicing on the two courts at Bonner Park, while Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate have also been limited to two practice courts up until this week. Playfair Park, the home of the Spartans and Knights, is not available and may not be ready until late April at the earliest since it has to be warmer to paint temporary lines.

In spite of sparse court time, Roberts is excited about his list of players.

"For the girls, we have the best turnout since I've been involved with the program," he noted. "It makes it tough though. I'd like to keep them all but court time is hard to come by."

Roberts' daughter, Landon, will likely hold down the No. 1 singles spot for a balanced girls squad.

"We have a lot of consistency both in singles and doubles," said coach Roberts, whose team will debut at home Thursday against Sentinel. "Landon, Maddie McInnis, Andrea McComas, Charlie Ghordizi ... We've basically got five pretty comparable girls competing for four varsity spots in singles.

"Then in doubles Amber Williams and Kaydn Easter ended up sixth in state last year and they should be stronger this year. I think we'll be really strong on depth. What will be hard against a team like Hellgate is their top three are really good. But we'll have one of the more consistent lineups, top to bottom."

The Big Sky boys team has a healthy group of hungry upstarts, with 21 boys reporting for practice. The team is led by Jacob Kientz at No. 1 singles. Will Ruzanski and Seamus Farley will also provide leadership.

The Hellgate girls also return several state placewinners. Brooke Best is back after taking sixth in state singles last May in Missoula and Laine Banziger is back after taking third in doubles with Bailee Sayler, who has graduated.

Those juniors will lead a girls team that also includes talented freshman Elliotte Banziger, Laine's sister. She is expected to make major noise at divisionals and beyond.

"Brooke has worked all summer on her game, playing some tournaments, and I know Laine has worked some too, so I'm excited about that," Hellgate eight-year head coach Brian Hanford said. "Then we've got a bunch of sophomores that came on last year."

The Hellgate boys team also has state-tested leaders in seniors Sebastian Silverstein and Cyrus Kiely. Silverstein focused on singles last year Kiely on doubles.

"They've been working real hard since their freshman year and they're two of the best players in the state," Hanford said. "I'm looking forward to watching them play."

The Hellgate boys will be improved as a team since 10 freshmen earned valuable experience last year.

"The future looks bright," Hanford said.

Fourth-year Sentinel coach Kelly Crisp returns three state-tested boys in Noah Nelson, Luke Olsen and Maddox Anderson. Nelson focused on singles last year and the Olsen-Anderson duo focused on doubles.

On the girls' side, Berlyn Sonnenberg is back after reached the state singles tourney last season.

"Basically I have pretty much my whole team back for the boys and girls," Crisp noted. "My depth is fairly decent this year for the boys. The girls, I have a lot of numbers but a lot of young players.

"I think our boys team is going to be fairly decent because of all of the depth we have. We should have some good singles and doubles players."

The state meet will be held in Kalispell on May 25-26. Bozeman is defending champion for boys and girls and should be formidable this season. Helena Capital and Bozeman Gallatin will also have players that challenge for state titles.