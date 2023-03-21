Missoula Loyola doubles partners Ava Bellamah, left, and Gio Horner congratulate one another during Class B-C divisionals last May at Fort Missoula. The duo will be back this year after winning a state championship in 2022.
MISSOULA — Coach Patti Danforth and her Missoula Loyola tennis programs have enjoyed uncanny success the past few years, in part because of their ability to adapt and evolve.
This year brings new and unique challenges for Loyola. Not only are the three-time defending State B-C champion Breakers and two-time defending champion Rams working in new players, they're doing so without a practice facility they can call home.
Actually the dilemma with the practice facility applies to several Missoula programs, since the Playfair Park courts are not yet available. The asphalt has been poured, but work still needs to be done on temporary lines and nets.
Then when Playfair is ready in a week or two, it's still going to be awkward. The tennis surface will not be poured until enough money is raised after the season, so the high school players will compete this spring on a unique, gritty surface.
Still, you get the feeling it's not going to slow down Danforth and her players even a little bit. They've been making the most of their temporary situation practicing at the two Kiwanis Park courts, and both the girls and boys teams have the potential to win more state hardware.
"They could both challenge again for state team championships," Danforth told 406mtsports.com.
Start with the Breakers, who have dominated the State B-C tourney since 2019 (there was no state meet in 2020). Loyola lost dominant singles player Evelyn Dechans to graduation, but the Breakers return the state champion doubles team of Ava Bellamah and Gio Horner.
"The girls are going to have to work hard, but they can do it," Danforth said when asked about the possibility of a fourth-straight team title. "We still have Gio and Ava, and we have a sophomore who is coming on strong in singles in Elise Munding. I like what I see with her. I think she'll do really well."
Sophomore Amalee Schneider is also expected to make noise in singles.
"And our first-year players are hungry," Danforth said. "Because of our depth, I think we'll do pretty well."
Danforth has 20 girls and nine boys out for tennis. The Rams lost their top singles player in Jake Bellamah, who finished second last spring and first in 2021. But they do return Dylan Taylor, who took third last season.
"Then he has three singles players behind him that will help us, with Nathaniel Read-Smith at No. 2 and Brandon Nedrud at No. 3 and Alex Jasperson."
In doubles, the Rams return Carter Topp and Joe Kirschenmann, who took second at state last season. They also have a promising No. 2 team in Sam Caras and Declan Harrington, the latter of which played a key role for Loyola's state champion basketball team this past winter.
Loyola will open its season on Saturday in Polson, with duals against the Pirates and Corvallis. The Rams and Breakers will not be at full strength, but it will be a chance for some members of the team to get in some early-season competition, weather permitting.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
