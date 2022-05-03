MISSOULA — For all she has accomplished on the basketball floor, Bailee Sayler's tennis story might be even more intriguing.
Sayler, a Missoula Hellgate senior who will play hoops for Montana State Billings on scholarship starting in the fall, decided to go out for tennis for the first time last season after encouragement from a friend.
"I didn't have a racket actually," she says with a smile. "I showed up to the first day of practice with a little kid racket.
"Coach told me it wasn't going to work, then one of our coaches gave me one of hers and I've been using it since."
It wouldn't be much of a story if Sayler was simply floating on the boundary of the varsity tennis team this spring, just biding her time until summer basketball workouts. To the contrary, she's a force on the hard courts.
In her very first tennis season last spring, Sayler and her doubles partner, Mackayla Kennedy-Harris, finished sixth in the State AA tournament. Kennedy-Harris graduated, but Sayler has a ringer for a partner this season in sophomore transfer Laine Banziger, who made up half of the state champion doubles team for Bozeman last season.
On Tuesday the duo stayed undefeated with a straight-set win over Missoula Big Sky, 6-1, 6-2, at Playfair Park.
Both players were able to get free points with strong first serves, which is always a big asset in doubles. Banziger is rock solid and technically sound with all her strokes and Sayler has uncanny hand-eye coordination for someone who just started playing tennis in 2021.
"Her net game is amazing, and she holds it together pretty well in the back (on baseline rallies)," Banziger said of Sayler. "We've also gotten better at reading each other's signals and picking each other up.
"If she's having trouble with something, I generally know and can help. Like if your serve is going into the net, you're supposed to toss it higher. And if I have a bad hit, she's always there to help me up, so it's kind of nice."
Sayler's tennis game has evolved considerably since last May. Her strokes may not be textbook, but her quick first step, variety of shots and understanding of what it takes to win on the Montana high school level in the wind is impressive.
"The main thing I've gotten better at is just understanding the game," Sayler said. "When I came in I didn't even know how to keep score. (Coach) Brian (Hanford) has done a great job teaching me the basics and then it's just adding on to that."
Sayler believes tennis helps her stay sharp mentally for basketball. At the same time, the all-state hoopster has used tennis to remind her of the importance of perspective after playing for several years on a basketball team that was expected to do well (and earned state runner-up honors twice).
"This is like mainly for fun — it's obviously competitive but it's competitive in a fun way," Sayler said. "In basketball I felt like there was a lot of pressure on us, which wasn't bad. But I feel like there's kind of no pressure at all here and you can just go out and have fun on the tennis court."
Sayler will focus heavily on basketball this summer. From the sounds of it, the hot months in Missoula are not going to be a day at the beach for her.
"I've been told by multiple people that I need to get in the best shape of my life," she said. "That's probably going to be what I'm focusing on the most. I'll go shoot, do some workouts and hang out with some friends, and enjoy it while I'm here the rest of the summer.
"Tennis keeps me in the sports mindset this spring," she said. "It's weird. Tennis is a team sport in high school but you're playing more for yourself in tennis than in basketball, but you're still playing for your team. It's super fun."
Hellgate won both the boys and girls dual meets over Big Sky, 6-2.
