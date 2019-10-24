BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools announced in a press release on Thursday that Daniel Charlton has been hired as the new girls tennis coach at Billings West.
Charlton is a graduate of West, where he participated in tennis. Charlton attended Montana State and graduated with an education degree. He teaches English Language Arts at the Career Center.
