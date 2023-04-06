MISSOULA — Noah Nelson may never forget the match last May that prevented him from reaching the State AA singles semifinals.

That's a good thing, actually. For 10 months it has helped motivate the Missoula Sentinel senior to work harder on his tennis game than ever before.

"What my coach at the Peak (Ethan Vaughn) always tells me is a match like that is decided by three or four points," Nelson said of a loss to eventual state champion Ryan Ashley of Helena Capital in the State AA quarterfinals last season, 6-2, 6-3.

"Every two months you try to get one point better. That's what I tried to do last summer and this winter. Hopefully I'm there this year."

Nelson had the best result among Missoula boys in the large-school state singles competition last season, going 2-2. His coach, Kelly Crisp, feels he has evolved since then.

"He's calmed down a little bit," Crisp said. "The nervousness is going away a little bit. You get tight in matches sometimes. You know how it is. But he's maturing.

"Last year he didn't have as much composure in big situations. He's not thinking as much this year, just automatic."

Nelson played doubles with Luke Olsen in Sentinel's debut at Missoula Big Sky Thursday and the duo did not drop a game against Will Ruzanski and Seamus Farley. Nelson opted for doubles because of a minor injury, but he's expected to focus on singles the rest of the season, starting with Saturday's dual meet at Kalispell Flathead.

There will be times when Nelson is not tested at all in matches this season. It happens, especially in Montana where the skill level varies greatly from team to team.

Nelson's best asset — besides his energy and reliable strokes — may be his sparring partner, teammate Jacob Bishop. There's not a lot of separation between the two and being able to battle a comparable player in practice is priceless.

"And Jacob and I tag-team it when we're practicing on our own, doing a lot of ladders, sprints ...," Nelson said. "We've got our footwork moving because that's the biggest thing. Once your footwork goes, your game goes.

"Me and him rose to No. 1 and 2 on the team and we're pushing each other every day."

For Nelson, tennis talk often circles back to that one match against Ashley last season. He works diligently on the parts of his game that let him down at state — serve returns, baseline strokes, consistency.

His serve returns have improved. At one point in Thursday's match he ripped one that froze the opposing team in its tracks, drawing applause from onlookers and a grin from Nelson as he circled the net post during a changeover.

"He's always on the go. There's no stopping him," Crisp said. "It's always, let's play again, let's play again. It's his life right now. And it's all enjoyment."

More than anything, Nelson is just happy to be competing again. It's been a rough early spring for players from Sentinel, Hellgate and Loyola Sacred Heart since their home courts at Playfair Park are still not finished.

"The last 3-4 weeks, it's been like 14 people on one court — not much court time in practice," Nelson said. "It really makes you appreciate having your courts back at home and having one person across the net instead of seven."

The Spartans and Knights have been able to use some courts at the University of Montana for practice the past few days. That should give both teams a boost in April. The state meet is in Kalispell in May.

Complete results from Thursday's Sentinel-Big Sky meet were not available at press time.