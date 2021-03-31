PHILIPSBURG — 2020 helped us all appreciate the things we are now able to have again. After a lost season, Meredith McDonald and the Prospectors are ecstatic to have the opportunity to compete in 2021.
“I'm looking forward to having a season. I'm looking forward to seeing those girls get out there and play,” McDonald said. “We were really excited last year; I had a couple girls that just ... You see that potential, and you see what could have been, and to have their season cut short was a real bummer for them.”
In addition to stretching and warm ups before practice, the Philipsburg tennis team shovels snow off the courts. While this is far from what many would consider a severe winter, there was certainly enough snow still on the ground last week to render the courts unplayable.
You could say that having clear tennis courts is a benchmark, of sorts, during the early stages of the season.
“We had three days outside on clear courts last season before we got shut down, and I just want these girls to have that opportunity this year, as to be able to play a full season and see it to the end,” McDonald remembered. “And that's what I'm mainly looking forward to, so.”
Before the courts are dry, practices are conducted in the gym, where players can at least work on their grips, form, follow-throughs and conditioning.
With the courts now clear, the Prospectors will have an opportunity to knock some rust off before taking on Loyola and Anaconda in their first match of the season. With five returners, McDonald is confident the squad will find their footing relatively soon.
“They've played before, and so it's not that huge learning curve,” she said. “So that really helps.”
The roster is loaded with juniors who all played as freshmen. Reece Pitcher qualified for state doubles during her freshman season with the Prospectors and McDonald is depending on her for leadership.
“She's had that experience, which is really important,” McDonald said. “And so for her to be able to kind of lead the team a little bit is going to be great. They're all great players; they've all improved so much, and they all played over the summer individually by themselves.”
Joining Pitcher are fellow-juniors SaDee Lilyquist, Willow Pfahl, Lavinia Tenesch and freshman Mia Sowders.
While qualifying for state is the main objective, the upcoming meet against Southern B-C opponents will be important for seeding purposes down the road.
“It's important for us to play in our division so that then the coaches get together and rank those players, and say, ‘Well, your No. 1 singles player hasn't lost to anyone, so she'll get the No. 1 seed in the divisional tournament,’” explained McDonald. “And then in the divisional tournament, those winners go in and the state organizers create that for the state tournament.”
McDonald is set to begin her seventh season as Philipsburg’s tennis coach, eight if last season had taken place. The high school did not offer tennis when she began teaching there 14 years ago, so the Arizona native is grateful to have the opportunity to teach the game she loves.
In addition to the on-court accomplishments, being able to instill a lasting passion and love for the sport is extremely rewarding.
“It's always nice for these girls to get into the postseason and to have that kind of experience, especially being a small C school, to be able to see different types of tennis and those levels,” McDonald said. “But my idea of success is that these girls have a great season, they improve, they also learn how to play tennis and still want to play when the season is over and done with. And so when I see past players call me up and say, ‘Hey, coach McDonald, do you want to go and hit over the summer?’ That's success to me. It doesn't stop once the season stops. So that's what I'm hoping for.”
Prospectors' track and field season kicks off Thursday
Even though the weather hasn’t cooperated some days, Philipsburg’s track and field team has made the most of their time outside.
“It's been good. We've had to battle the weather a little bit and we still have snow on the track,” said Prospectors coach Brandon Piazzola. “So we've been inside a lot, but the kids have been getting after it. They've been having fun and getting in shape, looking forward to some meets.”
Entering his second season as track coach (third if last season took place), Piazzola also coaches girls basketball. For track and field, he enjoys the individual aspect of the sport. An athlete can get out what they put in, and they can track their progress each day with a concrete data point – time and/or distance.
“I love that it's an individual sport. Every kid gets to compete against themselves,” Piazzola said. “It's all on them once they're at the meet. I like that the work that they put in directly correlates to how they do in the postseason. So I think it's good for kids to do individual sports.
“No matter where you start, you can always see how you improve. Everybody has their own goal going through the season.”
The Prospectors have a few returners with state-meet aspirations. Football standouts Preston and Avery Metesh will be important cogs in relay teams. Asha Comings will be competing in the triple jump, long jump and high jump.
“Practices have been good, actually,” Comings said. “We've been doing a lot, a lot of different things, different drills, getting in shape but not doing too much, and honestly, just a lot of good stuff.”
Philipsburg’s first meet takes place in Hamilton Thursday. Even though the state meet is the ultimate prize, the meets and duals during the regular season are an excellent way to track success and see where athletes stack up against their competition.
“We’re making sure kids are taking care of their bodies and not overdoing it and getting injured before districts, divisional and state,”Piazzola said. “That's the biggest thing, just keeping them healthy while also keeping them in shape.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.