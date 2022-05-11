MISSOULA — With the pain of nagging shin splints and a tender knee dogging her every step of the way, Brooke Williams pushed on.
This is, after all, her final season with the Missoula Big Sky tennis team. Once it's over later this month, it's off to college and all that will remain are the memories of high school sports.
Williams wants to know in her heart she gave it everything. The smile on her face late Wednesday afternoon was a good indication she did against Sentinel rival Grace Hurteau as Williams rallied to avenge a loss earlier in the season at windy Fort Missoula, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Williams trailed 1-4 in the first set before the script flipped.
"She played one of the toughest matches and just gutted it out," Eagles coach Jenn Keintz said. "She was hurting every minute. She was hurting (Tuesday) when she lost a match against Butte just because it wasn't her. She couldn't move as well as she normally could.
"I was nervous about putting her out there today. But she gutted it out."
You might say Williams is a late bloomer in tennis. She has never qualified for the State AA tournament, though her hard, consistent forehand makes that hard to believe.
Next week, she'll take aim at her tennis goal — a good performance in Missoula's divisional meet and a state singles berth. If she plays the way she did Wednesday, it's a good bet that will happen.
"I just love the game," she said. "Plus, I want to have a good last season.
"This win today helps me with my confidence going into divisionals. I just want to go in and play my best next week. If someone beats me when I play my best, then good for them. I just don't want to go in and play bad."
The key to Williams' improved game this spring is hard work in the offseason. Running cross country kept her physically fit and hitting tennis balls in the summer and winter helped her get ready for her very first season as the Eagles' No. 1 singles player.
"She is one of the most mentally tough kids I have ever coached," Keintz said. "If she's determined to do something, she's going to go out and accomplish everything she sets her mind to.
"She's not only an excellent tennis player, she is an excellent student. She's working through all sorts of IB tests right now and she's got everything going on getting ready to graduate from high school. She and (fellow senior) Hollin Keintz) set the tone for the team. I think all the girls look up to them."
Williams called Wednesday's win the biggest of her high school career. The fact that she limped after every point made the victory even more impressive.
"I got warmed up and started being able to hit the balls I wanted to hit," Williams said. "Also, my coach (Big Sky assistant Dave Roberts) gave me good advice.
"Some of my ground strokes were landing really deep (in the court), and I was really happy about that because that's something I've been working on in practice."
Results of the Big Sky-Sentinel girls and boys dual meets were not available at press time. The two teams, along with Hellgate and Butte, will begin divisional play next Thursday in Missoula. The State AA meet is a week later in Missoula.
To view results of all the matches Wednesday, log on to missoulian.com.
