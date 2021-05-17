MISSOULA — With poor weather in the forecast, the starting date for the three-day State B-C tennis tournament has been moved up to Wednesday instead of Thursday.
The competition is scheduled to be held on the Fort Missoula and Peak courts in Missoula and is set to wrap up on Friday, weather permitting.
The tournament was originally planned for Thursday though Saturday.
