BILLINGS — Hazel Demaray has a coach’s eye, gleaned from having taught lessons at the Elks Tennis Center for a couple years now.
The junior for the Billings Skyview girls tennis team can pick up when a teammate might have a bad habit or a less-than-technical groundstroke, but she’s pretty good at keeping that to herself.
“If they do have questions, I’ll kind of help them,” Demaray said with a smile on a sunny Saturday afternoon last weekend at Castle Rock Park following a quick dispatch of her opponent. “I just don’t go up to someone and tell them what they’re doing wrong. It’s not my place to step in. So if they ask me for tips, I give them. If they don’t, then it’s OK.”
Falcons coach Josh Miller probably wouldn’t mind if Demaray stepped in now and then, but he didn’t recruit — yes, you could call it a recruitment — Demaray for her coaching ability. She’s a good tennis player in her own right, and has started the season atop the Falcons’ ladder with hopes of competing for a state-tournament medal of some sort.
That recruitment part? That was just Miller doing his due diligence upon learning last spring that a new Montana law permitted homeschool students to fully participate in public school athletics.
Prior to Gov. Greg Gianforte signing Senate Bill 157 into law nearly a year ago, athletic options for homeschool students in public schools were severely limited. That all changed with the stroke of a pen.
Now, any homeschool or non-public school student who wants to participate athletically within School District 2 simply needs to enroll through the district activities office. Students are eligible to participate at the school that is within the area in which they reside.
Mark Wahl, the Billings Public School director of activities, said there are seven homeschool students and four non-public school students enrolled in middle and high schools throughout the Billings district.
“To this point, things have gone well,” Wahl wrote in an email to The Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “Aside from all of us just trying to define and understand the process, I have not heard of any issues.”
Demaray is one of those affected student-athletes. She attended Skyview as a freshman for the 2019-20 school year, but the family decided to have the children attend school remotely her sophomore year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demaray liked the change and decided to switch to homeschooling going forward.
Miller, who is in his 21st season as a tennis coach at both Billings Senior and Skyview, has known Demaray since she was a middle-schooler. When he learned that bill had passed, it didn’t take him long to seek Demaray out, if nothing else to let her know about the opportunity for her to play for Skyview.
Plus, he knew he'd be getting a pretty good player.
“If you're not allowed to do extracurricular activities as a homeschool student, then you're missing out on that opportunity to be a student-athlete," Miller said. "It was a pretty seamless transition for her, she knew a lot of the girls from elementary and middle school. She seems like she just fit in."
Demaray is simply excited to be playing again. She picked up a racquet for the first time when she was about 10, and took quickly to the sport under the tutelage of her private coach, Darrell Janssen. She soon began playing in tournaments around the state and outside of Montana, but just a couple years later lost her drive for the sport for a variety of reasons.
The isolation of quarantine brought on by COVID reignited a spark for the game, and a reunion with Janssen, who returned to Billings after a move out of state, renewed Demaray’s interest as well.
She wound up helping Janssen teach lessons at the Elks Tennis Center, and she helps out with the city’s parks and recreation department.
Demaray is back enjoying the sport, and has hopes of competing to the level of Bozeman’s defending Class AA state champion Meg McCarthy. The pair came to know each other on the summer tournament circuit a while back, though Demaray knows dethroning a player who didn’t lose a single game last season, let alone a set, will be a tough task.
For the moment, she’s taking in the opportunity to play competitively as an individual again and as a teammate for the first time. While she might not be willing to give any unsolicited pointers, Demaray is relishing the chance to give whatever assistance she can to someone other than herself.
And to reconnect with some of her former schoolmates.
“I get to actually watch people and support people, which is one of my favorite things," Demaray said. "And they also support me. I have people back me up and are just there for me, so it's very fun.
"One of my goals is just to make my team proud, I don’t have too many personal goals. Just to play good and feel good about myself.”
