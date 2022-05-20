MISSOULA — Sebastian Silverstein is heading to the State AA boys tennis tournament just two years after first picking up a racket.
The Missoula Hellgate junior had discovered the sport when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. None of his family had played tennis, but he decided to go to the courts at Pineview Park near his home because he was looking for an outdoor activity after running cross country in the fall and having played baseball and soccer in the past.
One year later, Silverstein joined the Knights because he wasn’t doing any other spring sports and his friend Leslie Park, now a college freshman, was on the team. He just missed out on the state tournament last spring, set it as a goal to qualify this year and accomplished that on Friday at the Western AA divisional tournament as Hellgate swept all four brackets.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I’m going to try to do really good there. It’s been a dream of mine for the last year. It feels really good. I’ve put in a lot of work. It’s good to see it paying off.”
Silverstein not only clinched a berth in the state tournament, but he earned the No. 1 seed out of the Western AA. He dropped only five games at the tournament, earned a first-round bye and beat Big Sky’s Aydan Porch 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals Thursday, and downed Sentinel’s Jacob Bishop 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and Sentinel’s Noah Nelson 6-1, 6-3 in the finals Friday.
The perfect run through the bracket kept Silverstein undefeated against Missoula Class AA tennis players this spring. The title match win gave him his fourth win over Nelson and his third victory in straight sets against him.
Silverstein avoided a third set in the battle of the top two seeds after going down 3-2 in the second set. He reminded himself to focus on just getting the ball over the net, found his rhythm and won four consecutive games, twice breaking Nelson’s serve to secure the win.
“I’m more of a big serve kind of guy, and I like to play more defensive for the most part,” he said. “I was attacking pretty well at the start when I would go to the net and I could finish some points that way. I just hit a couple more balls in play than him and it worked out. His serve and volley were working very well, so I was just trying to counter that and managed to do it.”
Silverstein learned last season the importance of putting in work hitting the ball as much as he could. He trained in the offseason at the Peak Racquet Club, playing with teammate Cyrus Kiely.
Kiely and Miles Schroeder are Hellgate’s No. 1 boys doubles team; they scored a 6-4, 6-1 win over Sentinel’s Joseph Opitz and Cooper Elliott in the title game. They toughed out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Sentinel’s Luke Olsen and Maddox Anderson earlier in the day in the semifinals.
Hellgate’s Brooke Best lost only four games while going 4-0 to win the girls singles bracket. She beat Sentinel’s Grace Hurteau 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals and Big Sky’s Brooke Williams 6-1, 6-0 in the title match.
Hellgate’s top doubles team of Bailee Sayler and Laine Banziger defeated Big Sky’s Kadyn Easter and Amber Williams 6-1, 6-2 in the finals. They had dispatched of fellow Knights Ashley Young and Moana Massey 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals.
“I’m really happy a lot of the other guys qualified too,” Silverstein said. “Having them helps a lot. We really work well together and have a great team aspect. We have a really great coach. (Brian Hanford) gives really good pointers. He’s very encouraging on the court. He’s helped me grow a lot.”
The State AA tournament will take place Thursday and Friday at Fort Missoula. Silverstein didn’t have any dreams of making it to this point when he picked up that racket two years ago.
He’s still not setting his sights too high just yet. He knows the state tournament will include some of the toughest competition he’ll see all season.
“I want to see how far I can get in the state bracket this year and next,” he said. “Try to maybe win a couple rounds, get a couple points this year. Nothing too big yet, but next year we’ll see.”
