2023 Billings Central Mayfair Invitational
Match schedule
Friday
Boys
Miles City vs. Lewistown, 8:30 a.m., Rose Park
Hardin vs. Livingston, 8:30 a.m., Castle Rock Park
Billings Central vs. Glendive, 9:30 a.m., Rose Park
Miles City vs. Dillon, noon, Rose Park
Billings Central vs. Lewistown, noon, Rose Park
Hardin vs. Glendive, noon, Castle Rock Park
East Helena vs. Havre, noon, Castle Rock Park
Dillon vs. Livingston, 3:30 p.m., Rose Park
Billings Central vs. Miles City, 3:30 p.m., Rose Park
Hardin vs. Havre, 3:30 p.m., Castle Rock Park
East Helena vs. Glendive, 3:30 p.m., Castle Rock Park
Girls (all matches at Pioneer Park)
Miles City vs. Lewistown, 8:30 a.m.
Hardin vs. Livingston, 8:30 a.m.
Billings Central vs. Glendive, 9:30 a.m.
Miles City vs. Dillon, 11:30 a.m.
Billings Central vs. East Helena, 11:30 a.m.
Glendive vs. Havre, 11:30 a.m.
East Helena vs. Hardin, 2 p.m.
Dillon vs. Livingston, 2 p.m.
Billings Central vs. Miles City, 2 p.m.
Hardin vs. Havre, 4:30 p.m.
Glendive vs. East Helena, 4:30 p.m.
Dillon vs. Lewistown, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
East Helena vs. Lewistown, 8:30 a.m., Rose Park
Billings Central vs. Dillon, 8:30 a.m., Rose Park
Livingston vs. Havre, 8:30 a.m., Castle Rock Park
Miles City vs. Glendive, 8:30 a.m., Castle Rock Park
Miles City vs. Havre, noon, Rose Park
Billings Central vs. East Helena, noon, Rose Park
Dillon vs. Hardin, noon, Castle Rock Park
Lewistown vs. Livingston, noon, Castle Rock Park
Glendive vs. Havre, 3:30 p.m., Rose Park
Billings Central vs. Livingston, 3:30 p.m., Rose Park
Dillon vs. East Helena, 3:30 p.m., Castle Rock Park
Hardin vs. Lewistown, 3:30 p.m., Castle Rock Park
Girls (all matches at Pioneer Park)
Miles City vs. Lewistown, 8:30 a.m.
Billings Central vs. Dillon, 8:30 a.m.
Livingston vs. Havre, 8:30 a.m.
Miles City vs. East Helena, 11:30 a.m.
Glendive vs. Hardin, 11:30 a.m.
Billings Central vs. Havre, 11:30 a.m.
Dillon vs. Hardin, 2 p.m.
Lewistown vs. Livingston, 2 p.m.
East Helena vs. Havre, 2 p.m.
Billings Central vs. Lewistown, 4:30 p.m.
Miles City vs. Livingston, 4:30 p.m.
Format is four singles and three doubles for each dual. Scoring will be two out of three sets with a start at 2-2 and a 10-point tiebreak for the third set. No additional scoring will be used if matches fall behind on the girls courts. Concessions will be available at Pioneer Park and Rose Park both days.