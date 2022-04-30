High school tennis
Elks Invitational
at Glendive
(Friday)
Girls
Billings Central 4, Havre 2
Singles: Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Rayna Johnson 7-5, 6-4; Evie Reck (BC) def. Chloe Bricker 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton/Ava Schaak (BC) def. Grace Cratz/Courtney Bucchard 6-2, 6-6/7-5; Billie Cate Schmitt/Tayler Moore (BC) def. Claudia Vain/Lacy Preshle 7-5, 6-2; Cat Kaftan/Mylee Shenum (H) def. Natalie Newbury/Caitlin MacIntyre 6-4, 6-4; Tanya Ralph/Kylie Greenwood (H) def. Alison Herold/Halzey Ryan 6-4, 6-3.
Billings Central 4, Glendive 2
Singles: Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Carolina Proli 6-6/7-5, 6-4; Evie Reck (BC) def. Ramey Coon 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton/Tayler Moore (BC) def. Mataya Tipton/Madeline Steinbron 6-3, 7-5; Ava Schaak/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def. Piper Knoll/Keisha Ylarde 6-3, 7-5; Kadene Nissley/Jessica Price (H) def. Natalie Newbury/Caitlin MacIntye 6-3, 6-3; Bryn Snideman/Lily Olmstead (H) def. Halzey Ryan/Brenda Twichel 5-7, 6-6/8-6, 10-8.
Billings Central 4, Hardin 2
Singles: Debra Don't Mix (H) def. Evie Reck 6-3, 6-3; Taiya Gupfill (H) def. Caitlin MacIntyre 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton/Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Avery Schubart/Oceily BlackEagle 6-3, 6-3; Tayler Moore/Ava Schaak (BC) def. Riye Siemion/Taryn Kaline 6-2, 6-4; Billie Cate Schmitt/Natalie Newbury (BC) def. Betty LImberhand/Johanna Limberhand 6-3, 6-4; Brenda Twichel/Alison Herold (BC) def. Violet Ramos/Valeria Vizcarra 6-3, 3-6, 7-2.
Billings Central 3, Baker 3
Singles: Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Tai Setinc 6-3, 7-5; Evie Reck (BC) def. Kacee Moore 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Doubles: Emma Barlog/Laine Smith (Miles City) def. Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton/Ava Schaak 6-6/1-7, 7-5, 7-1; Tayler Moore/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def. Kylee Janz/Sayge Barkley 6-3, 6-4; Teja Dietz/Cayla Duke (Baker) def. Caitlin MacIntyre/Natalie Newbury 6-6/5-7, 6-3, 7-2; Kayl Hadley/Kyal Hadley (Baker) def. Alison Herold/Halzey Ryan 5-7, 6-6/7-3, 7-0
Billings Central 4, Havre 2
Singles: Evie Reck (BC) def. Rayna Johnson 6-3, 6-4; Caitlin MacIntyre (BC) def. Chloe Bricker 5-3, null.
Doubles: Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton/Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Grace Cratz/Courtney Bucchard 6-3, 6-4; Billie Cate Schmitt/Tayler Moore (BC) def. Claudia Vain/Lacy Preshle 6-4, 6-4; Cat Kaftan/Mylee Shennum (H) def. Natalie Newbury/Ava Schaak 2-6, 6-6/7-2, 7-5; Tanya Ralph/Kylie Greenwood (H) def. Brenda Twichel/Halzey Ryan 6-4, 6-2.
Miles City 5, Billings Central 1
Singles: Bryn Coffin (MC) def. Evelyn Nelson 6-3, 7-5; Rayna Ponessa (MC) def. Evie Reck 6-3, 5-6.
Doubles: Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton/Evie Reck (BC) def. Emma Barlog/Lainey Smith 6-2, 6-3; Stella Rapson/Erin Doran (MC) def. Ava Shaak/Caitlin MacIntyre 6-3, 5-7, 7-5; Chloe Dickman/Demi WIlliams (MC) def. Natalie Newbury/Billie Cate Schmitt 2-6, 6-3, 7-3; Maggie Morris/Chloe Chappell (MC) def. Alison Herold/Brenda Twichel 6-3, 6-2.
At Missoula Playfair
Billings Skyview 8, Butte 0
Singles: Sydney Luderitz, Sky, d. Ashlyn Burnett, 6-1, 6-2; Amine Baily, Sky, d. Carley Trefts, 6-4, 6-3; Madeline Tranel, Sky, d. Sage Murphy, 6-0, 6-1; Ahna Novasio, Sky, d. Murphy Sullivan, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Hazel Demaray//Ava Roe, Sky, d. Katie Keller/Brooke McGrath, 6-1, 6-1; Becah Light/Leah Light, Sky, d. Ashley Olson/Sevanna Challeen, 6-3, 7-5; Brooklyn Helmer/Kassidy Abeyta, Sky, d. Isabel Russo/Mia McCarthy, 6-1, 6-1; Ava Williams/Tiann Lubkemann, Sky, d. Rebecca Radoicich/Maya Dare, 6-1. 6-1.
Billings Skyview 5, Missoula Big Sky 3
Singles: Hazel Demaray, Sky, d. Brooke Williams, 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Luderitz, Sky, d. Landon Roberts, 6-3, 6-3; Addison Winward, MBS, d. Ava Williams, 6-2, 6-1; Madelyn McInnis, MBS, d. Tiann Lubkeman, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Leah Light/Amine Bailey, Sky, d. Kaydn Easter/Amber Williams, 6-3, 6-2; Ava Roe/Brooklyn Helmer, Sky, d. Hollin Keintz/Andrea McComas, 7-5, 6-1; Charlie Ghidorzi/Riley Laslovich, MBD, d. Bekah Light/Madeline Tranel, 1-6, 7-5 (8), 10-4; Kassidy Abeyta/Ahna Novasio, Sky, d. Morgan McClung/Avery wolff, 6-0, 6-1.
Billings Senior 4, Missoula Big Sky 4
Singles: Alison Blee, Sen, d. Brooke Williams, 6-0, 6-1; Helena Brown, Sen, d. Landon Roberts, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-4; Addison Winword, MBS, d. Emily Ottman, 6-1, 6-0; Madelyn McInnis, MBS, d. Bria Koch, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Mavin Meyer/Hannah Kidd, Sen, d. Haydn Easter/Amber Williams, 6-0, 6-3; Joelle Loumans/Emily Johnson, Sen, d. Hollin Keintz/Andrea McComas, 6-1, 7-5; Charlie Ghidorzi/Riley Laslovich, MBS, d. Sophia Tuss/Jenna Wagner, 1-6, 7-5, 13-11; Avery Wolff/Morgan McClung, MBS, won by default.
Billings Senior 6, Butte 2
Singles: Alison Blee, Sen, d. Ashlyn Burnett, 6-1, 6-4; Helena Brown, Sen, d. Carley Trefts, 6-2, 6-1; Sophia Tuss, Sen, d. Sage Murphy, 7-5, 6-2; Ellie Quist, Butte, won by default.
Doubles: Mavin Meyer/Hannah Kidd, Sen, d. Katie Keller/Brooke McGrath, 6-3, 6-4; Emily Johnson/Joelle Loumans, Sen, d. Ashley Olson/Sevanna Challeen, 7-6 (4), 6-4; Jenna Wagner/Meredith Rentz, Sen, d. Isabel Russo/Mia McCarthy, 7-5, 6-1; Rebecca Radoicich/Maya Dare, Butte, d. Bria Koch/Emily Ottman, 6-1, 6-2.
