High school
Mayfair Invitational
at Billings
Girls
Miles City 6, Lewistown 1
Singles: Bryn Coffin (MC) def. Skyler Rutten 6-3, 7-5; Jenna Ponessa (MC) def. Edwarda Picolo 6-2, 6-2; Stella Rapson (MC) def. Julia Kunau 6-2, 6-2; Jenna Watts (MC) def. Laurel Carr 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Emma Barlog/Lainey Smith (MC) def. Brooklyn Naison/Izzy Mecklenburg 6-3, 6-4; Erin Doran/Kailey Brimmer (MC) def. Lexi Breidenbach/Lauren Plagenz 7-5, 3-6, 10-8; Brooklyn Behl/Taya Stephens (Lewistown) def. Chloe Dickman/Maggie Morris 6-4, 6-4.
Billings Central 5, Sheridan, Wyo. 0
Singles: Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Laurin Jensen 5-7, 6-3, 1-0(12); Evie Reck (BC) def. Brooke Alexander 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Zi’Onna Leikam-Morton/Loree Reck (BC) def. Anna Mae Hoopes/Merritt Ehrmantraut 6-2, 6-2; Tayler Moore/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def. Josie Walton/Brielle Schasteen 6-3, 6-2; Ava Schaak/Natalie Newbury (BC) def. Sydni McArthur/Lucy Brock 6-2, 6-2.
Hardin 5, Livingston 2
Singles: Elsa Cajune (Livingston) def. Taiya Guptill 7-5, 6-4; Debra Don’t Mix (Hardin) def. Louisa Lancella 7-5, 6-3; Riqe Siemion (Hardin) def. Analeece Fredrickson 7-6 (7-2), 6-0; Valeria Uzcarra (Hardin) def. Kepler Jacobik 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Avery Schubert/Ocilly Black Eagle def. Tess Cocotos/Debbie Chambers 6-3, 6-4; Betty Limberhand/Johanna Limberhand (Hardin) def. Haley Tuccillo/Maddy Gonzales 6-2, 6-1; Violet Ramos/Taryn Kaline (Hardin) def. Pavani Mitchum/Kylie Birge 6-4, 6-2.
Havre 5, Glendive 1
Singles: Rayna Johnson (Havre) def. Carolina Proli 6-3, 3-6 (11-9); Chloe Bricker (Havre) def. Ramey Coon 6-4, 6-4; Tonya Ralph (Havre) def. Milia Ludio 7-5, 7-6 (8-6); Sage Sportsmans (G) def. Lindey Leinward 7-5, 5-7 (10-4).
Doubles: Claudia Vein/Lacy Preeshl (Havre) def. Kadence Nissley/Jessica Price 6-4, 6-2; Cat Kaftan/Mylee Shennum (Havre) def. Keshia Ylarde/Piper Knoll 6-3, 6-3.
Billings Central 6, Lewistown 1
Singles: Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Skyler Rutten 6-4, 7-6 (3); Evie Reck (BC) def. Julia Kunau 6-2, 6-3; Eduarda Piedo (Lewistown) def. Natalie Newbury 6-3, 6-3; Chanel Henning (BC) def. Laurel Carr 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Zi’Onna Leikam-Morton/Loree Reck (BC) def. Izzy Mecklenburg/Brooklyn Nason 6-3, 6-3; Tayler Moore/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def. Lexi Pareidenbad/Lauren Plagenz 6-3, 7-5; Caitlin MacIntyre/Ava Schaak (BC) def. Taya Stephens/Brooklyn Behl 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Hardin 4, Sheridan 1
Singles: Debra Don’t Mix (Hardin) def. Laurin Jensen 6-2, 6-1; Brooke Alexander (Sheridan) def. Taiya Gaptill 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: Avery Schubert/Ocilly Black Eagle def. Annamae Hoopes 6-3, 6-4; Betty Limberhand/Johanna Limberhand (Hardin) def. Josie Walton/Brielle Shasteen 6-2, 6-2; Violet Ramos/Valeria Vizcarra (Hardin) def. Sidni McArthur/Luci Brook 6-2, 6-3.
Miles City 4, Dillon 3
Singles: Bryn Coffin (MC) def. Emma Mitchell 6-2, 6-2; Rayna Ponessa (MC) def. Alanah Rose 6-3, 6-4; Stella Rapson (MC) def. Brookly Williams 6-3, 6-4; Mikelle Mosher (Dillon) def. Jenna Watts 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Rachel Fluckiger/Eden Kindberg (Dillon) def. Emma Barlog/Lainey Smith 7-5, 6-3; Erin Doran/Kailey Brimmer (MC) def. Brookly Williams/Mikelle Mosher 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Miles City 6, Billings Central 1
Singles: Bryn Coffin (MC) def. Evelyn Nelson 6-3, 6-3; Emma Barlog (MC) def. Evie Reck 7-5, 6-4, 1-0(7); Lainey Smith (MC) def. Caitlyn MacIntyre 6-2, 6-3; Jenna Watts (MC) def. Chanel Henning 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-0(4)
Doubles: Zi’Onna Leikam-Morton/Loree Reck (BC) def. Rayna Ponessa/Stella Rapson 6-4, 6-3; Erin Doran/Karley Brimmer (MC) def. Tayler Moore/Billie Cate Schmitt 7-5, 6-4; Maggie Morris/Chloe Dickman (MC) def. Ava Schaak/Natalie Newbury 7-6 (12), 6-3.
Glendive 4, Sheridan, Wyo. 1
Singles: Carolina Proli (G) def Laurin Jensen 6-3, 3-6 (10-4); Brooke Alexander (Sher) def. Milia Ludio 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Mataya Tipton/Madeline Steinbran (G) def. Annamarie Hoopes/Merritt Ehrmantraunt 6-3,6-3; Jessica Price/Kadence Nissley (G) def. Josie Walton/Brielle Shasteen 7-5, 6-2; Piper Knoll/Keisha Ylarde (G) def. Sidni McArthur/Luci Brook 6-4, 6-2.
Dillon 5, Livingston 2
Singles: Elsa Cajune (Livingston) def. Emma Mitchell 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Alanah Rose (Dil) def. Louisa Lancelle 6-4, 6-1; Brookly Williams (Dil) def. Maddy Gonzales 6-0, 6-1; Mikelle Mosher (Dil) def. Kepler Jacobik 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Jess Cocotos/Debbie Chambers (Livingston) def. Rachel Fluckiger/Eden Kindberg 6-1, 7-5; Aubrey Howley/Cayenne/McCabe (Dil) def. Haley Tuccillo/Analeece Fredrickson 6-1, 6-0; Brookly Williams/Mikelle Mosher (Dil) def. Pavani Mitchum/Kylie Birge 6-0, 6-0.
Boys
Billings Central 3, Sheridan, Wyo. 1
Singles: Luke Lawson (S) def Hank Jagodzinski 6-2, 6-3; Kyle Schreiber(BC) def Jake Woodrow 7-5, 6-2; Sean Brown def(BC) Jason Coleman 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: Matthew Newbury/Braydon Petermann(BC) def Luca Sinclair/Dylan Thunder 6-2, 6-2.
Billings Central 2, Lewistown 0
Doubles: Russel Johnson/Jason Coleman(BC) def Carter Ricks/ Zach Hoots 6-2,6-3; Aiden Sorenson/Issac Hanser (BC) def Alex Honeycutt/Teagan Petzieg 6-2, 6-3.
Billings Central 3, Miles City 3
Singles: Ryder Lee (MC) def Jason Coleman 6-4, 7-6 (2); Charlie Lang (MC) def Isaac Hanser 6-4,7-5; CJ Lang (MC) def Russel Johnson 6-4, 4-6 (9)
Doubles: Gabbo Giamatta/Carl Puetz (BC) def Sampson Hostman/Gonzalo Munez 6-4, 6-4; Kyle Schreiber/Hank Jagodzinski(BC) def Isaac Pilesky/Owen Shieffert 6-2,6-2; Matthew Newbury/Braydon Petermann (BC) def Dalton Polesky/Jake Larson 6-4, 6-4.
