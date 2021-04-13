Boys

Billings West 6, Billings Central 2

(Monday)

Singles: Dayton Magone, West, def. Matt Newbury, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (1), 10-5; Kade Worthington, West, def. Kyle Schreiber, 6-4, 6-4; Hank Jagodzinski, Central, def. Ben Walker, 6-2, 6-1; Jason Colman, Central, def. Tanner Wells, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Trevin Collins/Jake Wassmer, West, def. Braydon Petermann/Sean Harrington, 6-2, 6-1; Carson Bruyere/Joel Townsend, West, def. Ian Plutt/Isaac Hanser, 6-1, 6-2; Jason Ramirez/Isaac Hein, West, def. Trafton Ford/Eli Berry, 6-3, 6-1; Joey Kazmierski/Abel Paulsen, West, def. Luke McCalla/Conroy Schmitt, 6-3, 6-0.

Tags

Load comments