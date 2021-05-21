State B-C
at Missoula
Boys
Team scores: Missoula Loyola 38, Valley Christian 33, Cut Bank 28, Bigfork 21, St. Ignatius 19, Great Falls Central 11, Darby 8, Conrad and Lone Peak 4, Anaconda 2, Choteau, Troy, Chester and Libby 0.
Singles
Semifinals: Jake Bellamah, Loyola, def. West, Bigfork, 6-2, 6-1; Riley Reimer, Valley Christian, def. Rouse, Darby, 6-2, 6-3.
Final: Bellamah def. Reimer, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Semifinals: Brett Sneed/Dillon Gray, Cut Bank, def. Finn Richardson/Topp, Loyola, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5; Lalo Bravo/Kayden Carter, St. Ignatius, def. Caras/Kirschenmann, Loyola, 6-4, 6-0.
Final: Sneed/Gray def. Bravo/Carter, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Girls
Team scores: Missoula Loyola 54, Choteau 22, Simms 20, Chinook 19, Fairfield 18, Fort Benton 17, Townsend 13, Conrad 10, Bigfork 9, Baker 7, Clark Fork 5, Boulder and Valley Christian and Three Forks 4, Chinook CJI 3, Great Falls Central 3, Forsyth and Wolf Point 2, St. Ignatius, Darby and Harlem 1, Anaconda, Cut Bank, Philipsburg, Lone Peak, Troy, Valier and Poplar 0.
Singles
Semifinals: Gio Horner, Loyola, def. Zietzke SHS, 6-1, 6-3; Evelyn Dechans, Loyola, def. Broesder, Conrad, 6-0, 6-0.
Final: Dechans def. Horner, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Semifinals: Grace Daniel/Ava Bellemah, Loyola, def. Rosenbaum/Wilson, Fairfield, 6-2, 6-1; Funk/Cummings, Choteau, def. Cook/Halko, Fort Benton, 6-1, 6-0.
Final: Daniel/Bellamah def. Funk/Cummings, 6-2, 6-4.
Southeast A Divisional
at Hardin
Boys
Team scores: Hardin 49, Billings Central 40, Livingston 20, East Helena 9.
Singles
Final: Matthew Newbury, Billings Central, def. Hank Jagodzinski, Billings Central, 6-3, 6-3
Third/fourth place: Trevor Bowers, Hardin, def. Connor Brown, East Helena, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Final: Ben Noteboom/Kent Swisse, Hardin, def. Jace Guptill/Sean Mehling, Hardin, 6-3, 6-3.
Third/fourth place: Caleb Jergenson/Jon Sarisky, Livingston, def. Houston Dunn/Tyler Strupp, Livingston, 6-4, 6-0.
Girls
Team scores: Hardin 69, Billings Central 28, Livingston 16, East Helena 1.
Singles
Final: Abi Noteboom, Hardin, def. Jonna Lind, Hardin, 6-2, 6-1
Third/fourth place: Katana Reisig, Hardin, def. Evelyn Nelson, Billings Central, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Final: Macie Flamm/Rilee Green, Hardin, def. Debbie Chambers/Tess Cocotos, Livingston, 7-5, 7-6 (2)
Third/fourth place: Leighton Green/LeFaye Russell, Hardin, def. Natalie Jennings/Loree Reck, Billings Central, 7-6 (0), 6-3.
