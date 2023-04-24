Girls
Billings Senior 4, Miles City 4
Singles: Bella Rogge (Senior) def. Alina Kot 6-4, 6-3; Bryn Coffin def. Katherine Sanders (Senior) 6-1, 6-1; Joelle Loomans (Senior) def. Stella Rapson 6-1, 6-0; Kinzie Brimmer def. Sophia Tuss (Senior) 8-7 (4).
Doubles: Marin Meyer and Hannah Kidd (Senior) def. Lainey Smith and Emma Barlog 6-0, 6-4; Emily Johnson and Jenna Wagner (Senior) def. Demi Williams and Chloe Dickman 5-7, 6-1, 1-0(2); Clea Rapson and Brylee Harper def Emily Ottman and Meredith Rentz (Senior) 6-4, 6-3; Chole Chappell and Maggie Morris def. Jade Michels and Aubrey Kroll (Senior) 8-5.