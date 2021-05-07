Mayfair Invitational

at Billings

Boys

No scores were provided

Girls

Hardin 6, Havre 0

Sheridan Wyo. 5, Livingston 2

Hardin 5, Livingston 2

Dillon 3, East Helena 0

Billings Central 4, Miles City 2

Billings Central 5, Lewistown 1

Livingston  4, Billings Central 3

Sheridan Wyo. 6, Havre 0

Miles City 3, Dillon 3

Miles City 4, Livingston 2

