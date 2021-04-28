Girls

Billings Skyview 6, Billings Central 2

Singles: Evelyn Nelson, Cen, def. Sarah Abeyta, 1-6, 6-3, 10-6; Sydney Luderitz, Sky, def. Whitney Vralsted, 6-1, 6-2; Tiann Lubkeman, Sky, def. Ava Fink, 6-3, 7-5; Ava Williams, Sky, def. Mollie Mcgrail, 6-0, 6-0. 

Doubles: Haileyu Petermann/Natlalie Jennings, Cen, def. Amine Bailey/Ava Roe, 6-1, 7-6 (5); Leah Light/Bekah Light, Sky, def. Taylor Moore/Mollie Mcgrail, 6-2, 7-5; Keera Bowers/Brooklyn Helmer, Sky, def. Caitlin MacIntyre/Ava Schaak, 7-5, 7-5; Zoey Franco/Emilie Stubson, Sky, def. Noelle Grudzinski/Aspen Martin, 6-1, 6-0.

Boys

Billings Central 5, Billings Skyview 3

Singles: Matt Newbury, Cen, def. Chris Piccioni 6-0, 7-5; Hank Jagdodzinski, Cen, def. Keaton Miller, 4-6, 6-4, (10-6); Jason Coleman, Cen, def. Gavin Jefferson, 6-0, 6-2; Luke McCalla, Cen, def. Brennen Wilson, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Tyler Pearson/Ridge Wohler, Sky, def. Patrick Gandreau/Kyle Schreiber, 6-0, 6-3; Ryan Senitte/Josh Ebel, Sky, def. Braydon Petermann/Sean Harrington, 6-1, 6-3; Jaden Jones/Tyler LeFevre, Sky, def. Issac Hanser/Eli Berry 6-4, 3-6 (10-9); Trafton Ford/Conroy Schmitt, Cen, def. Braeden Partridge/Caige Bjornstad, 8-6.

