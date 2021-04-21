Tennis

Hardin Invitational

Dual scores

Boys

Hardin 7 East Helena 0

Hardin 5 Miles City 2

Hardin 5 Glendive 2

Hardin 5 Park 2

Hardin 6 Lewistown 1

Hardin 4 Sheridan 3

Girls

Hardin 7 East Helena 0

Hardin 7 Park 0

Hardin 7 Baker 0

Hardin 7 Miles City 0

Hardin 7 Lewistown 0

Hardin 4 Sheridan 3

