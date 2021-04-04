Boys
Great Falls CMR 5, Billings West 3
Singles: Dayton Magone, West, d. Carson Rich, 6-2, 1-6, 10-7; Jake Wassmer, West, d. Mac Bruce, 7-5, 6-1; Clay Walker, CMR, d. Ben Walker, 6-2, 6-0; Kade Haverlandt, CMR, d. Joel Townsend, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Doubles: Kade Worthington/Carson Bruyere, West, d. C. Corn/N. Stimac, 5-7, 6-2, 10-4; McCoy/J. Stimac, CMR, d. Jason Ramirez/Tanner Wells, 6-3, 6-2; Martello/B. Corn, CMR, d. Joey Kazmierski/Abel Paulsen, 6-2, 6-4; Davis/Bingham, CMR, d. Trevin Collins/Isaac Hein, 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.
Billings West 6, Great Falls 1
Singles: Jake Wassmer, West, d. Landon Molen, 6-0, 6-1; Dayton Magone, West, d. Ethan Egan, 6-1, 6-0; Cooper Reitz, GF, d. Joel Townsend, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6; Ben Walker, West, d. Chad Wyman, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Kade Worthington/Carson Bruyere, West, d. Gemberling/Kunka, 6-1, 6-2; Trevin Collins/Isaac Hein, West, d. Chargois/Anderson, 7-5, 3-6, 10-4; Jason Ramirez/Tanner Wells, West, d. Semenya/Muretta, 6-0, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.