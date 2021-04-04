Boys

Great Falls CMR 5, Billings West 3

Singles: Dayton Magone, West, d. Carson Rich, 6-2, 1-6, 10-7; Jake Wassmer, West, d. Mac Bruce, 7-5, 6-1; Clay Walker, CMR, d. Ben Walker, 6-2, 6-0; Kade Haverlandt, CMR, d. Joel Townsend, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Doubles: Kade Worthington/Carson Bruyere, West, d. C. Corn/N. Stimac, 5-7, 6-2, 10-4; McCoy/J. Stimac, CMR, d. Jason Ramirez/Tanner Wells, 6-3, 6-2; Martello/B. Corn, CMR, d. Joey Kazmierski/Abel Paulsen, 6-2, 6-4; Davis/Bingham, CMR, d. Trevin Collins/Isaac Hein, 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.

Billings West 6, Great Falls 1

Singles: Jake Wassmer, West, d. Landon Molen, 6-0, 6-1; Dayton Magone, West, d. Ethan Egan, 6-1, 6-0; Cooper Reitz, GF, d. Joel Townsend, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6; Ben Walker, West, d. Chad Wyman, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Kade Worthington/Carson Bruyere, West, d. Gemberling/Kunka, 6-1, 6-2; Trevin Collins/Isaac Hein, West, d. Chargois/Anderson, 7-5, 3-6, 10-4; Jason Ramirez/Tanner Wells, West, d. Semenya/Muretta, 6-0, 6-1.

