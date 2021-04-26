Girls
Hardin 7, East Helena 0
Singles: Abi Noteboom, Har, def. Kylie Queen, EH 6-2, 6-2; Katana Reisig, Har, def. Mary Neiderstadt, EH, 6-2, 6-2; Jonna Lind, Har, def. Bailey Bergum, EH, 6-2, 6-2; Debra Don’t Mix, Har def. Morgan Schupp, EH, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Macie Flamm/Rilee Green Har def. Amber Stevenson/Kylie Queen, EH, 6-2, 6-2; LeFaye Russell/Leighton Green, Har, def. Mary Neiderstadt/Bailey Bergum, EH, 6-3, 6-2; Avery Schubert/Trinity Lefthand, Har, def. Morgan Schupp/Mackenzie Bailey, EH, 6-2, 6-2.
Hardin 7, Billings Central 0
Singles: Abi Noteboom Har, def, Evie Reck, BC, 6-2, 6-3; Katana Reisig, Har, def Eva Schaak, BC 6-2, 6-3; Leighton Green, Har. def. Katelyn Macintyre, BC 6-3, 6-3; Avery Schubert, Har, def. Noele Grudzinski, BC 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Rilee Green/Macie Flamm, Har, def Evelyn Nelson/Hailey Peterman, BC 7-5, 7-5; Jonna Lind/LeFaye Russell, Har, def Evie Reck/Ava Schaak, BC 6-3, 6-2; Debra Don’t Mix/Trinity Lefthand, Har, def. Katelyn Macintyre/Aspen Marten, BC, 7-5, 6-2.
Hardin 6, Livingston 1
Singles: Jonna Lind, Har, def. Tess Cocotes, P, 6-4, 6-4; LeFaye Russell, Har, def. Debbie Chambers, P, 7-6 (5), 7-5; Elsa Cajune, P def. Debra Don’t Mix, Har, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 10-5; Avery Schubert, Har, def. Madison Gonzales, P, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Abi Noteboom/Katana Reisig, Har, def Tess Cocotes/Debbie Chambers, P, 6-2, 6-4; Rilee Green/Macie Flamm, Har, def. Elsa Cajune/Lilly Weimer, P, 6-2, 6-3; Leighton Green/Trinity Lefthand Har. def. Madison Gonzales/Haley Tuccillo, P. 6-3, 6-2
Boys
Hardin 7, East Helena 0
Singles: Derek Blankenship, Har, def. Connor Brown, EH, 6-4, 7-5; Sean Mehling, Har, def. Justin Brewer, EH, 6-3, 6-2; Caiden Cummins, Har, def. Corbin Reinhardt, EH, 6-2, 6-2; Kiyoshi Reisig, Har, won by default.
Doubles: Jace Guptill/Kent Swisse, Har, def. Kristian Higgins/Curtiss Coanie, EH; 6-3, 6-2; Brandt Boyer/Brock Boyer, Har, def. Austin Danz/Corbin Reinhardt, EH 7-6 (1), 6-3; Terrel Alden/Jayden Old Bull, Har def. Camera Mitchell/Kobe Merganz, EH, 6-3, 7-5.
Billings Central 5, Hardin 2
Singles: Matt Newbury, BC, def. Kent Swisse, Har. 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5; Jace Guptill Har, def. Hank Jagdodzinski, BC, 7-6 (4), 6-4; Jason Coleman, BC, def. Brandt Boyer, Har, 4-6, 7-5, 11-9; Brock Boyer, Har. Def. Conroy Schmidt, BC 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Sam Harrington/Braiden Peterman, BC, def. Sean Mehling/Derek Blankenship, Har, 6-3, 7-5; Kyle Schreiber/Pat Gabreau, BC def. Terrel Alden/Caiden Cummins, Har, Injury Default, Eli Berry/Isaac Hanser, BC def. Jayden Old Bull/Kiyoshi Reisig, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-8.
Hardin 5, Livingston 2
Singles: Jace Guptill, Har, def. Bob Durgan, P 6-2, 6-4; Kent Swisse, Har, def. Houston Dunn, P, 6-2, 6-3; Caiden Cummins, Har, def. Keegan Walker, P 6-3, 6-2; Jayden Old Bull, Har, def. Max Favor, P, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
Doubles: Sean Mehling/Derek Blankenship, Har, def. Jon Sariski/Caleb Jorgenson, P, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 11-9; Houston Dunn/Taylor Strupp, P, def. Brandt Boyer/Caiden Cummins, Har 6-2, 3-6, 10-4; Carter Fredrickson/TJ Melon, P def. Brock Boyer/Kiyoshi Reisig, Har 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.
