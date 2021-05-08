Mayfair Invitational

at Billings

Boys

(Friday)

Dillon 5, Miles City 1

Miles City 3, Billings Central 3

Dillon 5, East Helena 1

Billings Central 5, Lewistown 1

Billings Central 4, Livingston 2

Miles City 6, Lewistown 0

Sheridan, Wyo., 3, Havre 3

Sheridan, Wyo., 5, Livingston 1

Hardin 4, Havre 2

Hardin 5, Livingston 1

Saturday

Girls

Billings Central 6, Dillon 0

Glendive 3, Lewistown 3

Lewistown 3, East Helena 3

Billings Central 6, Havre 0

Havre 4, East Helena 2

Miles City 4, Livingston 2

Hardin 4, Dillon 1

Hardin 5, Lewistown 1

Havre 4, Livingston 2

Miles City 4, Glendive 2

Dillon 3, Glendive 2

Billings Central 3, East Helena 2

Boys

Glendive 6, Lewistown 0

Miles City 6, Glendive 0

Billings Central 3, Havre 3

Dillon 5, Billings Central 1

Billings Central 4, East Helena 2

Havre 4, Livingston 2

East Helena 4, Lewistown 2

Havre 6, East Helena 0

Hardin 6, Lewistown 0

Miles City 4, Lewistown 2

Hardin 3, Dillon 3

Dillon 4, Glendive 2

Other matches

Boys

Billings Skyview 4, Helena Capital 4

Singles: Ryan Ashley, Hel, def. Keaton Miller, 6-0, 6-0; Chris Piccioni, Sky, def. Gabe Sova 6-0, 6-1; Tyler LaFever, Sky, def. Logan Marsh 6-3, 6-0; Gavia Jefferson, Sky, def. Wes Rose 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Jerrick Olson/Ashton Shapley, Hel, def. Ridge Wohler/Tyler Pearson 6-4, 7-5; Ryan Senitte/Jaden Jones, Sky, def. Brady Arnold/Dylan Dobbens 6-3, 6-4; John Settle/Carter Fehr, Hel, def. Braeden Patridge/Caige Bjorstad 6-1, 6-1; Kade O'Brien/Kevin LaChure, Hel, won by forfeit.

Billings Skyview 7, Butte 0

Singles: Ridge Wohler, Sky, def., Kayden Driale 7-5, 6-3; Chris Piccioni, Sky, def., Isaac Miller 6-2, 6-3; Ryan Senitte, Sky, def. Erik Jones 6-1, 6-0; Gavin Jefferson, Sky, won be forfeit. 

Doubles: Tyler Pearson/Keaton Miller, Sky, won by forfeit; Jaden Jones/Tyler LeFevre, Sky, won by forfeit; Caige Bjornstad/Braeden Partridge, Sky, won by forfeit.

Girls

Billings Skyview 4, Butte 4

Singles: Sarah Abeyta, Skyview, d. Carley Trefts, 6-3, 6-3; Sydney Luderitz, Skyview, d. Ashlyn Burnett, 6-4, 6-2; Ava Roe, Skyview, d. Ashley Olson, 6-1, 6-1; Brooklyn Helmer, Skyview, d. Tylee Thornley, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Maisy Taylor/Ayrika Gerry, Butte, d. Kassidy Abeyta/Ava Williams, 6-2, 6-2; Kennedy Lean/Shandelle Whalen, Butte, d. Zoey Franco/Ashley Doney, 6-2, 6-4; Abby Ricketts/Frankie Cox, Butte, d. Olivia Brooke/Ahna Novasia, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; Maya Dare/Rebecca Radocich, Butte, won by default.

Helena Capital 6, Billings Skyview 1

Singles: Regan Hanson, Cap, def. Ava Roe 6-3, 6-2; Catherine Burbidge, Cap, def. Kassidy Abeyton 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Bridger, Cap, def. Ava Williams 6-2, 6-2; Mara Flynn, Cap, def. Zoey Franco 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Sarah Abeyton/Sydney Luderitz, Sky, def. Miranda Schaefer/Abby Wiles 4-6, 6-3, 10-3; Lili Keeton/Ema Hopkins, Cap, def. Brooklynn Helmer/Ashley Doney 6-3, 6-4; Ana Salyards/Sarah Kubiska, Cap, def. Olivia Brooke/Ahna Novasio 6-0, 6-2.

