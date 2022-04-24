Hardin Invitational

BOYS

Friday

BILLINGS CENTRAL 6, HARDIN 1

HARDIN 6, PARK 1

GLENDIVE 7, LEWISTOWN 0

HAVRE 6, HARDIN 1

BILLINGS CENTRAL 4, MILES CITY 3

PARK 7, LEWISTOWN 0

HAVRE 5, GLENDIVE 2

MILES CITY 6, PARK 1

BILLINGS CENTRAL 7, LEWISTOWN 0

HAVRE 5, PARK 2

HARDIN 1, GLENDIVE 1

Saturday

BILLINGS CENTRAL 5, HAVRE 2

MILES CITY 6, HARDIN 1

MILES CITY 7, LEWISTOWN 0

PARK 5, GLENDIVE 2

HARDIN 5, LEWISTOWN 2

BILLINGS CENTRAL 6, GLENDIVE 1

MILES CITY 4, HAVRE 3

BILLINGS CENTRAL 5, PARK 2

MILES CITY 7, GLENDIVE 0

GIRLS

Friday

BILLINGS CENTRAL 5, HARDIN 2

HARDIN 4, PARK 3

GLENDIVE 4, LEWISTOWN 3

BAKER 4, TOWNSEND 3

HARDIN 5, HAVRE 2

MILES CITY 5, BILLINGS CENTRAL 2

LEWISTOWN 4, PARK 3

TOWNSEND 4, GLENDIVE 3

BAKER 5, HAVRE 2

MILES CITY 6, PARK 1

BILLINGS CENTRAL 4, GLENDIVE 3

MILES CITY 6, HAVRE 1

Saturday

BILLINGS CENTRAL 4, TOWNSEND 3

BAKER 4, HARDIN 3

PARK 4, HAVRE 3

MILES CITY 7, LEWISTOWN 0

BILLINGS CENTRAL 4, PARK 3

BAKER 5, GLENDIVE 2

LEWISTOWN 4, TOWNSEND 3

MILES CITY 7, HARDIN 0

BILLINGS CENTRAL 5, HAVRE 2

BAKER 4, PARK 3

GLENDIVE 4, HAVRE 3

Hardin Boys results

Billings Central 6 Hardin 1

Singles: Jameson Noteboom Har. Def. Kyle Schreiber BC 8-3, Hank Jagodzinski BC def. Chase Wells Har. 8-1, Jason Coleman BC def. Kiyoshi Reisig Har. 8-0, Aiden Sorenson BC def. Jackson Baker Har. 8-7 (2).

Doubles: Mathew Newbury/Brayden Petermann BC def. Sean Mehling/Derek Blankenship Har. 8-4, Gabbo Giamatta/Carl Puetz BC def. Brantdt Boyer/Brock Boyer Har. 8-2, Isaac Hanser/Russell Johnson BC def. Kaden Billin/Justin Strait Har. 8-1.

Hardin 6 Park 1

Singles: Chase Wells Har. Def Bobby Durgan Park 8-3, Brock Boyer Har. Def. Baylor Beitel Park 8-2, Carter Frederickson Park def. Jackson Baker Har. 8-3, Kaden Billin Har. won forfeit.

Doubles: Sean Mehling/Jameson Noteboom Har. def. Bodie Shepardson/Caleb Jergenson Park 8-3, Brandt Boyer/Derek Blankenship Har. def. Houston Dunn/Logan Jergenson Park 8-6, Justin Strait/Kiyoshi Reisig Har. def. Max Favor/Carson Bekedam Park 8-3.

Havre 6 Hardin 1

Singles: Josh Currie Hav. Def. Jameson Noteboom Har. 8-2, Derek Blankenship Har. def. Gavin Hall Hav. 8-3, Matt Huse Hav. Def. Kiyoshi Reisig Har. 8-4, Collan Stoner Hav. Def. Kevin Whiteman, Har. 8-4.

Doubles: Trenton Maloughney/Caleb Spangler Hav. Def. Sean Mehling/Brandt Boyer Har. 8-5, Theron Peterson/Carter Spangler Hav. Def. Chase Wells/Brock Boyer Har 8-2, Reid Kato/Tre Gary Hav Def. Jackson Baker/Kadin Billin Har. 8-2.

Miles City 6 Hardin 1

Singles: Dalton Polesky MC def. Jameson Noteboom Har. 8-5, Charlie Lang MC def. Chase Wells Har. 8-7(5), LJ Lang MC def. Kiyoshi Reisig Har 8-2, No match #4’s

Doubles: Sean Mehling/Derek Blankenship Har def. Jake Larson/Ryder Lee MC 8-7(5), Gentry Holmen/Gonzalo Munoz MC def. Brandt Boyer/Brock Boyer 8-5, Isac Polesky/Owen Schieffert MC def. Justin Strait/Landon Orthman Har. 8-0

Hardin 5 Lewistown 2

Singles: Brock Boyer Har. def. Mitchell LePage Lew 8-0, Zach Hoots Lew. Def. Kiyoshi Reisig Har. 8-6, Owen Day Lew. Def. Landon Orthman Har. 8-7(5), Justin Strait Har. def. Alex Honeycutt Lew. 8-3.

Doubles: Hardin won all three by forfeit.

Hardin Girls results

Billings Central 5 Hardin 2

Singles: Evelyn Nelson BC def. Debra Don’t Mix Har. 8-6, Taiya Guptill Har. def. Evie Reck BC 8-2, Avery Schubert Har. def. Ava Schaak BC 8-3, Caitlin Macintyre BC def. Betty Limberhand Har. 8-3.

Doubles: Zionna Leikam-Morton/Loree Reck BC def. Riqe Siemion/Oceilly Black Eagle Har. 8-1, Taylor Moore/Billie Cate Schmitt BC def. Violet Ramos/Johanna Limberhand Har. 8-3, Natalie Newbury/Alison Herold BC def. Tayrn Kaline/McKylah Sees the Ground 8-6.

Hardin 4 Park 3

Singles: Elsa Cajune Park def. Avery Schubert Har. 8-2, Oceilly Black Eagle Har. def. Haley Tuccillo Park 8-3, Louisa Lancelle Park def. Riqe Siemion Har. 8-4, Violet Ramos Har. def. Kylie Birge Park 8-3.

Doubles: Debbie Chambers/Tess Cocotos Park Def. Taiya Guptill/Debra Don’t Mix Har. 8-5, Betty Limberhand/Johanna Limberhand Har. def. Analeece Frederickson/Ryan Davis Park 8-3, Taryn Kaline/McKylay Sees the Ground Har. def. Pavani Mitchum/Loracie Peterson Park 8-4.

Hardin 5 Havre 2

Singles: Debra Don’t Mix Har. def. Rayna Johnson Hav 8-4, Taiya Guptill Har. def. Kylie Greenwood Hav. 8-1, Riqe Siemion Har. def. Lindsey Leinwand Hav. 8-2, Taryn Kaline Har. def. Hannah Kinsella Hav. 8-3.

Doubles: Avery Schubert/Oceilly Black Eagle Har. def. Grace Crantz/Courtney Burchard Hav. 8-3, Mylee Schennum/Kat Kaften Hav. Def. Betty Limberhand/Johanna Limberhand Har. 8-6, Claudia Vein/Tonya Ralph Hav. Def. Violet Ramos/McKylah Sees the Ground Har. 8-1.

Baker 4 Hardin 3

Singles: Taiya Guptill Har. def. Tai Setinc Bkr 8-6, Kaytlynn Gaub Bkr def. Debra Don’t Mix Har. 8-3, Kacee Moore Bkr def. Riqe Siemion Har. 8-6, Teja Dietz Bkr def. Betty Limberhand Har. 8-2.

Doubles: Oceilly Black Eagle/Avery Schubert Har. def. Kylee Janz/Cayla Duke Bkr 8-1, Violet Ramos/McKylah Sees the Ground Har. won by forfeit, Kyle Hadley/Kyal Hadley Bkr def. Vestal Goodluck/Taryn Kaline Har. 8-6.

Miles City 7 Hardin 0

Singles: Bryn Coffin MC def. Debra Don’t Mix Har. 8-7(2), Rayna Ponessa MC def. Avery Schubert Har. 8-7(8), Stella Rapson MC def. Oceilly Black Eagle Har. 8-4, Chloe Chappell MC def. Betty Limberhand Har. 8-5.

Doubles: Lainey Smith/Emma Barlog MC def. Riqe Siemion/Taiya Guptill Har. 8-7(4), Chloe Dickman/Demi Williams MC def. Violet Ramos/Vestal Goodluck Har. 8-4, Erin Doran/Keiley Brimmer MC def. McKylah Sees the Ground/Taryn Kaline Har. 8-0

Hardin 1 Glendive 0

Singles: Avery Schubert Har. def. Carolina Proli Gle 6-2. Rained out

