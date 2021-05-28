State AA
at Great Falls
Boys
Team scores: Kalispell Glacier 25, Bozeman 18, Bozeman Gallatin 16, Helena Capital 13, Missoula Big Sky 13, Kalispell Flathead 10, Billings Senior 9, Missoula Sentinel 8, Helena 6, Missoula Hellgate 6, Great Falls CMR 2, Billings Skyview 2, Billings West 1.
Singles
Championship: Rory Smith, Kalispell Glacier, def. Jace Tolleson Knee, Missoula Big Sky, 6-2, 6-0.
Third/fourth: Nolan White, Kalispell Flathead, def. Ryan Ashley, Helena Capital, 6-7, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
Championship: Jake Fame/Ayden Schonhoff, Bozeman Gallatin, def. Luke Rayonovich/Josh Angell, Bozeman, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Third/fourth: Ethan Purdy/Harrison Sanders, Kalispell Glacier, def. Ryan Schreiber/Calvin George, Billings Senior, 6-2, 6-3.
Girls
Team scores: Bozeman 38, Missoula Hellgate 18, Helena 17, Helena Capital 13, Great Falls CMR 13, Belgrade 10, Billings Senior 8, Billings Skyview 4, Bozeman Gallatin 3, Missoula Big Sky 3, Kalispell Flathead 2, Missoula Sentinel 1.
Singles
Championship: Meg McCarty, Bozeman, def. Regan Hanson, Helena Capital, 6-0, 6-0.
Third/fourth: Bella Anderson, Belgrade, def. Hailey Buss, Bozeman, 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles
Championship: Maicy McCarty/Laine Banzinger, Bozeman, def. Emma Hasquet/Eva Santos, Helena, 6-4, 6-2.
Third/fourth: Lily Wright/Ashley Young, Missoula Hellgate, def. Allison Blee/Gussie Lee, Billings Senior, 6-3, 6-1.
Class A
at Billings
Boys
Team scores: Havre 23, Whitefish 21, Hardin 20, Miles City 17, Dillon 13, Polson 13, Columbia Falls 9, Hamilton 6, Corvallis 5, Glendive 3, Billings Central 1, Livingston 1.
Singles
Championship: Dalton Polesky, Miles City, def. Josh Currie, Havre, 6-1, 6-2.
Third/fourth: Jayce Cripe, Whitefish, def. Niels Getts, Columbia Falls, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Championship: Ben Noteboom/Kent Swisse, Hardin, def. Michael Smith/Torrin Ellis, Polson, 6-2, 6-4.
Third/fourth: Josh Warp/Trenton Maloughney, Havre, def. Highland Lee-French/Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 6-4, 6-1.
Girls
Team scores: Polson 37, Whitefish 19, Corvallis 14, Columbia Falls 13, Hamilton 10, Hardin 10, Stevensville 10, Miles City 6, Glendive 3, Libby 3, Livingston 3, Dillon 2, Billings Central 1, Havre 1.
Singles
Championship: Gracie Smyley, Whitefish, def. Hannah Schweikert, Columbia Falls, 6-4, 6-2.
Third/fourth: Eliana Foss, Hamilton, def. Maddie Weber, Stevensville, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
Championship: Berkely Ellis/Qia Harlan, Polson, def. Ara Mercer/Megan Rost, Polson, 6-1, 6-1.
Third/fourth: Molly Powell/Bailey Jessop, Corvallis, def. Taylor Collinge/Clara Todd, Polson, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
