Girls

Billings Skyview 7, Billings West 1

Singles: Claire Finneman, BW, d. Sarah Abeyta, 7-5, 6-4; Sydney Luderitz, BS, d. Hayden Trust, 6-0, 6-0; Tiann Lubkeman, BS, d. Brooke Mulvaney, 6-1, 6-3; Brooklyn Helmer, BS, d. Adisyn O'Connor, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Ava Roe/Amine Bailey, BS, d. Samantha McDonald/Kate Finneman, 6-0, 6-2; Bekah Light/Leah Light, BS, d. Madelyn Pierson/Lexi Poepping, 6-0, 6-1; Ava Williams/Kassidy Abeyta, BS, d. Jaci Ludwig/Krissy Dringman, 6-0, 6-0; Ashley Doney/Emilie Stubson, BS, d. Lydia Phillips/Mati DeGrossi, 6-1, 6-4.

Boys

Billings West 5, Billings Skyview 3

Singles: Jake Wassmer, BW, d. Keaton Miller, 6-1, 6-1; Dayton Magone, BW, d. Chris Piccioni, 7-5, 6-0; Tyler LeFevre, BS, d. Joel Townsend, 6-1, 4-6, (10-3); Jaden Jones, BS, d. Ben Walker, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles: Carson Bruyere/Kade Worthington, BW, d. Tyler Pearson/Ridge Wohler, 6-2, 6-4; Josh Ebel/Ryan Senitte, BS, d. Trevin Collins/Isaac Hein, 6-3, 6-2; Jason Ramirez/Tanner Wells, BW, d. Gavin Jefferson/Brennen Wilson, 6-2, 5-7, (10-6); Joey Kazmierski/Abel Paulsen, BW, d. Caige Bjornstad/Braeden Partridge, 6-3, 6-3.

Tags

Load comments