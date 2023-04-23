Girls
Billings Skyview 6, Billings West 2
Singles: Hazel Demaray, Sky. def. Jenner Mathisen 6-1,6-0; Keera Bowers, Sky. def. Marissa Bruyere 6-0,6-3; Madeline Tranel, Sky. def. Brooke Mulvaney 6-0,6-1; Eloise Bailey, Sky. def. Kami Berger 6-1,6-0
Doubles: Ava Roe/Brooklyn Helmer, Sky. def. Hayden Trost/Leighton Green 6-0,6-3; Madelyn Pierson/Kate Finneman West, def. Zoey Franco/Ashley Doney 6-4, 7-6(4); Olivia Brooke/Taya Wardell, Sky. def. Lexi Poepping/Jack Ludwig 6-4, 4-6, (11-9); Jesi Marley/Tiffany Williams, West, def. Frankie Struck/Gracie Shea 0-8
Billings Skyview 8, Belgrade 0
Singles: Hazel Demaray, Sky. def. Alianza Zwang 6-0,6-0; Ava Roe, Sky. def. Lexie Thorn 6-0,6-0; Brooklyn Helmer, Sky. def. Teagan McMahon 6-2,6-0; Olivia Brooke, Sky. def. Ivory Davis 6-0,6-0
Doubles: Keera Bowers/Madeline Tranel, Sky. def. Alianza Zwang/Shae McCauley, default; Zoey Franco/Ashley Doney, Sky. def. Lexie Thorn/Natalia Smetana 8-5; Eloise Bailey/ Gracie Shea, Sky. def. Ivory Davis/Teagon McMahon 8-7(5); Sky. def. Bel. default
Billings Skyview 8, Billings Central 0
Singles: Hazel Demaray, Sky. def. Evie Reck 6-0,6-0; Leah Light, Sky. def. Alison Herold 6-1,6-0; Ava Williams, Sky. def. Brenda Twitchel 6-0,6-4; Olivia Brooke, Sky. def. Ella Fairbanks 6-0,6-0
Doubles: Ava Roe/Brooklyn Helmer, Sky. def. Maia Menke 6-1,6-3; Keera Bowers/Madeline Tranel, Sky. def. Ava Schaak/Chanel Henning 6-1,6-3; Zoey Franco/Ashley Doney, Sky. def. Caitlin MaeIntyre/Natalie Newbury 6-0,6-1; Ramsey Beiehl/Eloise Bailey, Sky. def. Mati Martina/Ellie Sherbo 6-0,6-1
Miles City 6, Billings Central 1
Singles: Alina Kof (MC) def Ava Schaak (BC) 6-2, 6-2; Bryn Coffin (MC) def Maia Menke (BC) 6-2, 6-4; Stella Rapson (MC) def Chanel Henning 7-5, 6-4; Brenda Twichel (BC) def Kinzie Brimmer (MC) 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Lainey Smith/Emma Barlog (MC) def Evie Reck/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) 4-6, 7-6(5), 4; Demi Williams/Chloe Dickman (MC) def Natalie Newbury/Caitlin MacIntyre (BC) 6-2, 6-2; Clea Rapson/Brylee Hager (MC) def Alison Herold/Milana Michalsky (BC) 7-6(2), 7-6(5).
Hardin 5, Billings Central 2
Singles: Evie Reck (BC) def Taya Guptill (H) 6-2, 6-3; Ocilly Black Eagle (H) def Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) 6-3, 6-2; Chanel Henning (BC) def Valeria Viscarra (H) 7-6(5), 6-4; Emma Shane (H) def Ella Fairbanks (BC) 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Debra Don’t Mix/Trinity Left Hand (H) def Ava Schaak/Maia Menke 6-3, 7-6(3); Avery Schubert/Taryn Kaline (H) def Caitlyn MacIntyre/Natalie Newbury 6-3, 6-2; Johanna Limberhand/Betty Limberhand def Alison Herold/Brenda Twichel 6-3, 6-2.
Billings Central 6, Livingston 1
Singles: Jess Cocotos (L) def Evie Reck (BC) 5-7, 6-4 (8); Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def Kepler Jacobik (L) 6-2, 6-2; Chanel Henning (BC) def Mady Gonzales (P) 6-4, 6-2; Alison Herold (BC) def Violet Ramos (L) 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Ava Schaak/Maia Menke (BC) def Analeece Fredrickson/Haley Tuccillo (L) 6-3, 6-2; Caitlin MacIntyre/Natalie Newbury (BC) def Gracie Peterson/Pavani Mitchum (L) 6-2, 6-4; Milana Michalsky/Ella Fairbanks (BC) def Siobhan Stevenson/Bri Lindroth (L) 6-3, 7-5.
Billings Central 4, Dawson 1
Singles: Natalie Newbury (BC) def Altea Condi (P) 5-7, 6-4 (7); Caitlin MacIntyre (BC) def Keisha Ylarke (P) 6-3, 7-6 (1); Chanel Henning (BC) def Agra Nizcoli (P) 6-3, 6-2; Brenda Twichel (BC) def Luisa Huelsa (P) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Evie Reck/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def Piper Knoll/Ramey Coon (P) 6-3, 6-3.
Havre 5, Billings Central 2
Singles: Rayna Johnson (H) def Natalie Newbury 6-2, 6-3; Chloe Bricker (H) def Alison Herold (BC) 6-3, 5-7 (7); Brenda Twichel (BC) def Amaya Bliwernitz (H) 4-6, 6-4 (8); Lindsay Leinwand (H) def Emma Shane 7-6(6), 7-5.
Doubles: Evie Reck/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def Courtney Burchard/Cat Kafton (H) 7-5, 6-2; Emerald Tinsley/Mylee Shennum (H) def Olivia Guenthner/Ella Fairbanks (BC) 6-2, 6-2.
Billings Central 3, Glendive 2
Singles: Altea Conti (G) def Alison Herold (BC) 6-4, 6-6(3); Brenda Twichel (BC) def Asia Niccolsi (G) 6-2, 6-3; Ella Fairbanks (BC) def Luisa Heulsa (G) 6-7(5), 6-4, (8); Ryleh Sees the Ground (G) def Olivia Guenthner (BC) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Billie Cate Schimtt/Natalie Newbury (BC) def Keisha Klarde/Sage Sportsman (G) 6-3, 6-2.
Lewistown 4, Billings Central 2
Singles: Skyler Rutten (L) def Natalie Newbury (BC) 6-3, 6-3; Lexi Bradenbush (L) def Alison Herold (BC) 6-3, 7-6(3); Lauren Plaganz (L) def Brenda Twichel (BC) 6-3, 7-6(4); Taryn Kaline (H) def Taya Stephens (L) 6-3, 4-6, (13).
Doubles: Evie Reck/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def Noemi Arigo/Allison Elings (L) 6-2, 6-3; Ella Fairbanks/Olivia Guenthner (BC) def Izzy Smith/Ava Jameson (L) 7-5, 6-3.
Hardin Invitational
Girls team won-loss records: Miles City 3-0, Hardin 6-1, Lewistown 3-3, Havre 3-3, Billings Central 3-4, Livingston 3-4, Glendive 0-6.
Boys team won-loss records: Billings Central 4-2, Hardin 4-2, Miles City 2-1, Glendive 3-2, Livingston 3-3, Havre 2-4, Lewistown 0-4.