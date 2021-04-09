Tennis
Girls
Billings Senior 7, Billings Central 1
Singles: Riley Gilsdorf, Senior, def. Evelyn Nelson, 6-2, 6-7; Helena Brown, Senior, def. Loree Reck, 6-2, 6-4; Katherine Sanders, Senior, def. Whitney Vralsted, 6-3, 6-1; Joelle Loomans, Senior, def. Ava Fink, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Kassy Smith/Natalie Jennings, Central, def. Allison Blee/Gussie Lee, 6-2, 0-6, 1-0; Marvin Meyer/Hannah Kidd, Senior, def. Hailey Petermann/Evie Reck, 6-2, 6-1; Emily Johnson/Meredith Rentz, Senior, def. Taylor Moore/Mollie McGrail, 6-1, 7-5; Jade Michels/Bria Koch, Senior, def. Ava Schaak/Caitlin MacIntyre, 1-6, 6-3, 1-0.
Boys
Billings Senior 7, Billings Central 1
Singles: Cruz Allies, Senior, def. Matt Newbury, 6-1, 6-3; Evan Kidd, Senior, def. Kyle Schreiber, 6-1, 6-1; Joseph Driscoll, Senior, def. Hank Jagdodzinski 6-1, 6-3; Jason Coleman, Central, Robby Brown 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Ryan Schreiber/Calvin George, Senior, def. Braydon Petermann/Sean Harrington, 6-0, 6-0; Luke Breum/Alex Charette, Senior, def. Eli Berry/Pat Gandreau, 7-5, 6-2; Isaac Goudy/Tyler Brunner, Senior, def. Isaac Hanser/Ian Plutt 6-0, 6-0; Izzy French/Zack Myers, Senior, def., Luke McCalla/ConRoy Schmitt, 6-2, 6-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.