Tennis

Girls

Billings Senior 7, Billings Central 1

Singles: Riley Gilsdorf, Senior, def. Evelyn Nelson, 6-2, 6-7; Helena Brown, Senior, def. Loree Reck, 6-2, 6-4; Katherine Sanders, Senior, def. Whitney Vralsted, 6-3, 6-1; Joelle Loomans, Senior, def. Ava Fink, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: Kassy Smith/Natalie Jennings, Central, def. Allison Blee/Gussie Lee, 6-2, 0-6, 1-0; Marvin Meyer/Hannah Kidd, Senior, def. Hailey Petermann/Evie Reck, 6-2, 6-1; Emily Johnson/Meredith Rentz, Senior, def. Taylor Moore/Mollie McGrail, 6-1, 7-5; Jade Michels/Bria Koch, Senior, def. Ava Schaak/Caitlin MacIntyre, 1-6, 6-3, 1-0.

Boys

Billings Senior 7, Billings Central 1

Singles: Cruz Allies, Senior, def. Matt Newbury, 6-1, 6-3; Evan Kidd, Senior, def. Kyle Schreiber, 6-1, 6-1; Joseph Driscoll, Senior, def. Hank Jagdodzinski 6-1, 6-3; Jason Coleman, Central, Robby Brown 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: Ryan Schreiber/Calvin George, Senior, def. Braydon Petermann/Sean Harrington, 6-0, 6-0; Luke Breum/Alex Charette, Senior, def. Eli Berry/Pat Gandreau, 7-5, 6-2; Isaac Goudy/Tyler Brunner, Senior, def. Isaac Hanser/Ian Plutt 6-0, 6-0; Izzy French/Zack Myers, Senior, def., Luke McCalla/ConRoy Schmitt, 6-2, 6-3.

