Boys
Billings Senior 7, Billings Skyview 1
Singles: Cruz Allies, Sen, def. Keaton Miller 6-0, 6-0; Evan Kidd, Sen, def. Chris Piccioni 6-3, 6-1; Joe Driscoll, Sen, def. Tyler LeFevre 6-0, 6-1; Jaden Jones, Sky, def. Izzy French 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Gavin George/Ryan Schreiber, Sen, def. Tyler Pearson 6-1, 6-1; Alex Charette/Luke Breum, Sen, def. Ryan Senitte/Josh Ebel 6-0, 6-1; Isaac Goudy/Tyler Brunner, Sen, def. Gavin Jefferson/Brennen Wilson 6-0, 6-0; Adam Bach/Robby Brown, Sen, def. Braeden Partridge/Caige Bjornstad 6-1, 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.