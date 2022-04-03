Saturday
GIRLS
Billings West 6, Butte 2
Singles: Ashlyn Burnett, Butte, (B) def. Jenner Mathison (W) (2-6)(5-7); Carley Trefts (B) def. Madelyn Pierson (W) (1-6)(2-6); Brooke Mulvaney (W) def. Sage Murphy (B) : (6-7)(6-3)(10-4); Krissy Dringman (W) def. Jaycee Cleveland (B) : (6-0)(6-0).
Doubles: Sammi McDonald/Jo-ann Scholer(W) def. Brooke McGrath/Katie Keller(B) : (6-1) (6-1); Hayden Trost/Kate Finneman (W) def. Ashley Olson/ Sevanna Challeen (B) : (6-4)(6-2); Leighton Green/ Lexi Poepping (W) def. Mia McCarthy/Isabel Russo(B) : (6-2)(6-0); Jaci Ludwig/ Katie Combs (W) def. Elli Quist/Shelbie Brynes (B) : (6-3)(6-2).
BOYS
Great Falls CMR 5, Billings West 1
Singles: Carson Rich (CMR) def. Caden Buhman 6-4, 6-4; Luca Alvisi (CMR) def. Doug Townsend 6-1, 6-1; Clay Walker (CMR) def. Ben Walker 3-6, 6-2, 1-0; Kade Haverlandt (CMR) leading Joey Kazmierski 7-6 (rain discontinued play).
Doubles: Carson Bruyere/Dayton Magone (West) def. Carter Coin/Josh Stimac 0-6, 6-4, 1-0; Noah Stimac/Brady Pike (CMR) def. Dallin Abrams/Anderson Hurst 6-0, 6-0; Brady Corn/Aedan Bingham (CMR) def. Camden Worthington/Ty Graham 6-2, 6-3; Jackson McCoy/Mac Bruce (CMR) leading Andrew Wylie/Tanner Wells 6-2, 5-3 (rain discontinued play).
Billings West 4, Butte 0
Singles: Caden Buhman (West) def. Isaac King 6-1, 7-5; Doug Townsend (West) def. Jason Johns 6-2, 3-6, 1-0; Ben Walker (West) def. Sam Sampson 6-2, 6-2; Nathan Wylie (West) def. Torre Tempel 6-0, 6-0.
