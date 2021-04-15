Girls
Billings Central 7, Billings West 1
Singles: Claire Finneman, West, d. Loree Reck, 6-2, 6-3; Evelyn Nelson, Central, d. Hayden Trost, 6-3, 6-1; Whitney Vralsted, Central, d. Brooke Mulvaney, 6-4, 6-2; Taylor Moore, Central, d. Adisyn O'Connor, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Kassy Smith/Hailey Peterman, Central, d. Samantha McDonald/Kate Finneman, 6-3, 6-1; Natalie Jennings/Evie Reck, Central, d. Krissy Dringman/Madelyn Pierson, 6-0, 6-0; Mollie Mcgrail/Ava Fink, Central, d. Lexi Poepping/Jaci Ludwig, 6-2, 6-1; Ava Schaak/Noelle Grudzinski, Central, d. Mati DeGrossi/Lydia Phillips, 6-3, 6-4.
